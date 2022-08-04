Cave Country Trails Challenge for August begins.

Read on www.wnky.com
Lost River Cave boat tours to pause again due to soap suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave says it will be shutting down boat tours again following a reoccurrence of pollution in the water. The issue has been ongoing. Previously, News 40 investigated the incident involving soap suds, which already caused boat tours to close earlier this summer. As...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
Faith-Based Recovery Center Set to Open Soon in Beaver Dam, Kentucky
Ohio County will soon become home to a new spiritually focused drug and alcohol rehab and recovery center. Phase one of the project is complete. There's an open house planned to show how far they've come. The Father's House Recovery Center is needed in Ohio County for those looking to...
The Salvation Army discusses inflation’s effects on food banks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With gas prices and food prices increasing due to inflation, The Salvation Army has been finding a way to continue to serve our community. Monday through Friday, people come in waves to be served a hot meal. Captain Monica Horton of The Salvation Army Bowling...
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Local man supports son to MLB dream, adopted him in high school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Michael Darrell-Hicks is the first student from South Warren to be signed by a Major League Baseball team. “I just randomly got a call the other day and the Angels said they wanted to sign me. And I didn’t know I was just in shock,” said Darrell-Hicks.
PSC gives Glendale OK for power facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved construction certificate for electric transmission facilities in Hardin County that will provide the electric infrastructure for the proposed electric vehicle battery plant to be located in Glendale. Kentucky Utilities Company filed an application on March 31, 2022, seeking...
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
'I couldn't even imagine': Police donate cruisers to depleted departments in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police departments in eastern Kentucky took a serious blow to their cruiser fleets after the historic flooding. "If I were in those shoes, I would want people to step up and be there for us," Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said. "I couldn't even imagine. The majority of your fleet is gone."
Aluminum foil facility to be built in Elizabethtown, creating more than 100 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. "Further growth of this sector...
Aluminum Foil Factory Coming To Elizabethtown
The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Governor Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. The facility makes an ultra-thin aluminum foil used in...
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Epicenter continues his winning ways at Jim Dandy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Epicenter, who came in second at the Kentucky Derby and was born in Bowling Green at Westwind Farms, is continuing his winning ways. He won the Jim Dandy in Saratoga, New York, beating Early Voting…the horse who defeated him in the Preakness. His next race is the...
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
From prison to published author: local man helps others to sobriety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local man Tremayne Stewart is a published author and a productive man of society. You would never guess he has served three prison sentences. He grew up in Logan County…his life took a turn for the worse when he turned 17. “I jumped headfirst into the streets,...
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate
Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
