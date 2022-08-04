Twin Falls sheriff’s deputies investigating hit-and-run in Buhl

Read on www.kmvt.com
Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley
BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Backpack Kickback prepares Magic Valley students for school
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of Southern Idaho students will be gifted with free backpacks and school supplies thanks to the efforts of Saturday’s Backpack Kickback event. Over 250 backpacks were donated to the cause and Joey Bravo, alongside the Mid Columbia Bus Company, held a donation...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
C.S.I. named as a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has been named a potential location for the Idaho Rural Success Summit. The Federal Reserve Bank and the U.S.D.A. Rural Development Team will be partnering for the upcoming event. The goal of the summit is to provide examples of...
The Hagerman, Idaho Ranch That Could be Yours for $21 Million
You may know of this place. Billingsley Creek Ranch in Hagerman is one of several private hunting reserves in southern Idaho. It has spectacular views and multiple buildings. Guest cottages and cabins for staff. It’s owned by a pair of brothers from Florida and it could be yours. The...
52 Weeks of Preparedness: What to do with your pets if you’re forced to evacuate
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If an evacuation is ordered, residents are reminded that only service animals are allowed in evacuation shelters. What if you have a pet that’s not a service animal, however?. With the Twin Falls Animal Shelter running at full capacity, shelter officials would work...
Twin Falls Armory to host military family event on Sunday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parents in the military are finding it more and more difficult to find resources for their children. That’s why the Magic Valley Armed Forces are partnering up with local organizations for family fun day, happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The...
Superintendent candidate says farewell
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday was the last day for Debbie Critchfield as the Communications Officer for the Cassia County School District, as she pursues her journey to become Superintendent of Public Instruction for Idaho. Critchfield was the districts communications officer for the last nine years, and a...
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/3/2022}
During these tough times of balancing the family checkbook, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church held a Back to School Bash in Twin Falls for families in need of assistance. The Liberty Theater in Hailey is a historic and precious piece of the community. However, it’s doors have been shut for about two years. Now, a local theater company is trying to reopen the venue, and bring a vital part of the community back to life.
A good barley year’s impact on local brewers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent hot and dry summers have been difficult on everyone from corn to barley producers. Last year’s barley crop was down 21% due to the record heat, but this year’s crop looks to be in much better shape compared to 2021. Yields are expected to be up over 40% compared to last year. For local brewers at Beerfest in Twin Falls, this is a welcome sign. It’s expected to be easier on both the brewers and their customers.
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
2nd annual Iron War High School Powerlifting Competition
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — HCC Strength and Conditioning in Twin Falls hosted the second annual Iron War High School powerlifting competition on Saturday. High schoolers from across the region were showing out at the three-part contest, pushing impressive totals in three categories; squat, bench press and deadlift. The...
