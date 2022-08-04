ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Dog rescued after lightning strikes apartment in Biloxi

By Sabria Reid
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Picayune Item

Electrical fire destroys home in Salem community

On Wednesday Aug. 3, at 6:11 a.m. the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at Old Kiln Rd. Highway by Salem Road. Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said that upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the house. The building was occupied by two adults and one child; none suffered any injuries, as they were able to safely exit the house.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WWL

Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Snake#Biloxi Fire Department#Lagniappe Apartments
wxxv25.com

Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville

On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi

There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
WLOX

GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
PICAYUNE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy