Dog rescued after lightning strikes apartment in Biloxi

On Wednesday Aug. 3, at 6:11 a.m. the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at Old Kiln Rd. Highway by Salem Road. Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said that upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the house. The building was occupied by two adults and one child; none suffered any injuries, as they were able to safely exit the house.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO