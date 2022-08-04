Dog rescued after lightning strikes apartment in Biloxi

Read on www.wxxv25.com
Picayune Item
Electrical fire destroys home in Salem community
On Wednesday Aug. 3, at 6:11 a.m. the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at Old Kiln Rd. Highway by Salem Road. Pearl River County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said that upon arrival firefighters found flames coming out of the house. The building was occupied by two adults and one child; none suffered any injuries, as they were able to safely exit the house.
WLOX
Ocean Springs statue recovered in damaged condition; police searching for suspects
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the recovery of the Miner’s Toy Store statue, Ocean Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating two people believed to have stolen the statue from downtown Ocean Springs. The statue was found damaged at two recycling shops on the coast. David...
Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
WLOX
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
WLOX
Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana. Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.
wxxv25.com
City of Picayune donating cruiser to Whitesburg Police Department after community hit by flooding
Picayune is responding to the devastating flash flood in Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department serves a community that was hit hard by the storm and several patrol vehicles were destroyed. To help in the time of need, the City of Picayune is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the department...
WLOX
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
wbrz.com
One killed, three injured when car slammed into dump truck on I-10 in Slidell, State Police says
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A man was killed early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in rear-ended a dump truck on I-10 in Slidell. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Miss.
wxxv25.com
Frets for Pets 2022 kicks off today
Today, Frets for Pets 2022 kicks off at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the party with more.
wxxv25.com
Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville
On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
wxxv25.com
Frets for Pets 2022 taking place at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs
The Juke Joint in Ocean Springs is back with its annual Frets for Pets Music Festival this weekend. The three-day event began today with live music ranging in a variety of genres for the guests. Thirty acts from Louisiana to Florida were invited to perform during the festival. Outside of...
WLOX
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
WLOX
Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
Picayune Item
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
WLOX
Gulf Coast student faces alleged bullying due to medical condition
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mother and her daughter are pleading with parents to talk with their kids about bullying. This comes after a student says she was bullied relentlessly over a medical condition. Destiaine Gossage rarely gets to present herself to the world without ridicule. Punching her...
Mississippi woman killed Tuesday morning in wreck
A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday. Katelyn Baker, 23, was killed when the 2018 GMC Yukon north she was driving on Highway 11 in Pearl River County veered off the road and collided with a tree. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 9:45 Tuesday...
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
