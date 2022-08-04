Car chase ends with vehicle crash and murder suspect arrested

Read on www.wcbi.com
wtva.com
Tupelo police arrest two accused of having bombs
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are in jail after police in Tupelo say they found them with bombs. Michael Aaron Dallas, 45, and Judith Nicole Marks, 43, are charged with possession of explosives. Captain Chuck McDougald said officers make the discovery Thursday afternoon while trying to...
wcbi.com
A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. Tupelo officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop on a 2008 GMC Yukon on McCullough Boulevard at Coley Road. 48-year-old Terry Allen Montgomery ran from his vehicle but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
WTOK-TV
Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
wcbi.com
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
wcbi.com
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
wcbi.com
One person dead and two injured after Clay Co. shooting
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and two others are injured in a Clay County shooting. Sheriff Eddie Scott says the incident happened outside of a home on Webber Road on Wednesday evening. Scott says one victim was released from the hospital this morning and the...
Alabama man arrested for murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old. Mississippi sheriff said waiting 16 months for autposy results ‘ridiculous’
An Alabama man has been charged with the 2021 murder of a 2-year-old toddler. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, was arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old Layton Nabors, who died on March 19, 2021. Pontotoc Sheriff Leo Mask said it took 16...
wcbi.com
Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
Commercial Dispatch
Man sentenced to serve 10 years for robbing Renasant Bank
STARKVILLE — A Starkville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing the Renasant Bank on East Lampkin Street in September 2021. Laquavis Collier, 32, decided to enter a guilty plea to a robbery charge as jury selection was underway for trial this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced him to 15 years total, with five of them suspended.
wbrc.com
One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022. Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
Credit Card Skimmers Confirmed on Gas Stations Along I-20/59
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department said they have become aware of credit card skimmers that were discovered on gas pumps along Interstate 20/59. According to TPD's Facebook page, the offenders put skimmers on pumps from one exit to the next. The offenders return after a period of time and use the victim's credit card information after time passes.
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
wcbi.com
Two people die in crash involving four-wheeler and motorcycle crash
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a collision between a four-wheeler and a motorcycle in Monroe County. The crash happened Tuesday night just before 7:30. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says it happened at the intersection of Old Wren Road and Wren Cemetery Road. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Victim’s girlfriend charged with Friday murder
The girlfriend of a man found stabbed in a vehicle in East Columbus has been arrested for his murder. Carla Marie Hunt, 51, of Columbus, is charged with killing 55-year-old Willie D. Jennings during a domestic dispute on Friday, Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “Her and (Jennings) were at a...
wtva.com
Catalytic converter thieves strike Tupelo city vehicles
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Catalytic converter thieves struck a handful of Tupelo city vehicles. Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said converters were stolen from five of his department's work vehicles. He said the city is in the process of deciding which vehicles it can afford to repair. The...
wtva.com
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
