Man on probation arrested after home burglary in Los Banos

Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager
A minor was badly injured after an explosion in north Hollister on Saturday night. The post Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager appeared first on KION546.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
KMJ
61-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge. At about 1:50 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of A Street and S Broadway, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday. The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic The post Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches appeared first on KION546.
Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
CBS News
Deputies searching for wanted person south of Modesto; People urged to avoid the area
MODESETO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon that people to stay away from an area south of Modesto as deputies search for a wanted person. The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the 1600 block of Dallas Street in the Bret Harte area. Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay inside and secure their property.
crimevoice.com
Gang member on parole reportedly found with unlawfully possessed guns
Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post:. “So, if you’re a gang member, a felon, and wanted by parole you can count on VSTF finding you. Hector Guerrero Jr (28) had to find this out the hard way. VSTF contacted him in the Dennys parking lot off...
Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
turlockcitynews.com
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
Marina man sentenced to 9 years for scamming elderly out of more than $761,000
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming elderly people on top of other fraudulent crimes Thursday, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie. John Lloyd Osborne IV, of Marina, was found guilty on four counts of theft from an elder, one count of theft from The post Marina man sentenced to 9 years for scamming elderly out of more than $761,000 appeared first on KION546.
athleticbusiness.com
Pyro Vandals Plague Parks Facilities in Modesto
Parks officials in a California community said they are hoping to promote positive uses of its amenities and facilities after multiple fires in recent years have destroyed public property. The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation & Neighborhoods department said an early morning fire July 21 that burned down the American...
CHP: Drugs found in a luxury brand shopping bag
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A K-9 officer has sniffed out drugs hidden in a luxury brand shopping bag, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that they were stopping a sedan for traffic violations and during that stop officers also noticed signs of possible criminal activity. After receiving consent […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Vandalizing Several Vehicles in Kohl’s Parking Lot
At about 9:25 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers on scene, they made contact with and detained Kent Herfindal, 44, of Petaluma, who matched the description of their suspect. Officers began investigating...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]
Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
