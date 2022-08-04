Burn pile reignites, starts one-acre grass fire near Fowler Lane

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Firefighters are giving a reminder to people to be mindful of current conditions after a grass fire was sparked from a legal burn pile.

At 11:09 am Thursday, the Hyalite Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Fowler Lane and Gebhardt Trail.

Units were advised of the fire spreading and threatening a structure, which prompted a request for a first alarm assignment.

Units from Hyalite Fire initially found a fire about one acre large and were able to fully extinguish it in an hour.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Hyalite Fire Department, the fire started from a legal, permitted burn pile which was started and extinguished a week prior.

The homeowner was monitoring it and extinguishing the fire at that time, however, hot and dry winds caused the pile to reignite a week later.

“Please be mindful of the current hot, dry, and windy weather conditions and understand that fires will easily ignite and spread under the current conditions,” Hyalite Fire Department said.