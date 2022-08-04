Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display in Holly

Read on www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
Meet Lucine Jarrah: First-year leader at the Arab American Heritage Council planning big things
FLINT, MI — At 25 years old, Lucine Jarrah has already accomplished quite a bit in her life. But there is a lot more on her agenda. As the second-youngest executive director at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC), Jarrah is eying big things for the 42-year-old organization. Established...
Latinx Celebración celebrates culture, youth, community
FLINT, MI - The Flint community enjoyed the summer heat on Lewis Street at The Latinx Technology & Community Center on Saturday afternoon. The community center hosted the Latinx Celebración event from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. It was a time for kids to cool down on the water slides and for local vendors and small businesses to make new connections.
Aleda E. Lutz VA hospital to host outreach event, classic car show
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is hosting a community outreach event Saturday, Aug. 20, to connect eligible veterans with the health care they need. The community outreach event, featuring informational booths and a classic car show, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romance of the rails, timeless music draw a crowd at the 40th Annual Railfans Weekend
FLINT, MI – While the sweltering 90-degree heat kept some inside, Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad brought out a crowd for the 40th-annual Railfans Weekend, which began Saturday, Aug. 6. At the entrance of Main St., the pathway was filled with the sounds of timeless music, including a five-string...
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates National Health Center Week with community events
FLINT, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating this year’s National Health Center Week with events focusing on strengthening the community. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration in August with the goal of raising awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the health centers.
Calling all hunters: Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival returns this weekend
BAY CITY, MI — An annual event that draws duck hunting enthusiasts to the Saginaw Bay is returning for 2022. Bay City State Park will host the annual Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good Times in Goodrich kicks off with new hoedown theme
GOODRICH, MI -- Goodrich residents started this year’s Good Times in Goodrich festival Friday with line dancing, bull riding and country music. The theme of the 2022 festival’s inaugural night was the Martian Garden Tent Entertainment Friday Night Hoedown in “G” Town. Decorations and activities all had a western theme and country bands Billy Gunther and The Family Tradition band performed.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
michiganchronicle.com
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Arbor couple looking to raise $15K for Tiny Robot Love Doctors game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Hanna and Tavey Lin, winning means having only love. The pair owns 8Ways Games and designed the board game Tiny Robot Love Doctors, a cooperative puzzle game they liken to a mix between Tetris and Candy Crush. They recently launched a Kickstarter in hopes of getting the game produced and printed.
Ann Arbor OKs $286K design contract for new Gallup Park bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — The old wooden vehicle bridge that crosses over the Huron River in Gallup Park has seen better days, as those who walk, run, cycle and drive over it can attest. Ann Arbor officials are now putting hundreds of thousands of dollars toward finalizing a design...
Party on McCarty postpones Aug. 4 country night
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Party on McCarty’s country night, originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, has been postponed. In a post made Thursday on the summer concert series’ Facebook page, organizers said the evening event, which included scheduled performances by Wild West with Count n Change and The Family Tradition Band, would be postponed due to weather and wet grounds.
CANUSA Games celebrates opening ceremony, continues through weekend
FLINT, MI — The 64th CANUSA Games began Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint and will continue through the weekend. The idea behind the CANUSA Games is to create a community-type competition between an international city in Ontario, Canada and athletes of Flint. Each year,...
Carscoops
Lincoln Commissions 1,000 Timepieces From Shinola To Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary
It’s not just fancy European luxury brands that can partner with watchmakers. Detroit’s very own Lincoln is partnering with Shinola, another famed Motor City brand, to create a limited run of timepieces celebrating its centenary. “As we celebrate 100 years with another iconic brand who is equally committed...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
MLive
47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0