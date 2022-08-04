ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTINGand REPLACINGPHOTO Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Consumers Continued to Spend in July While Navigating High Inflation

MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. CONSUMERS CONTINUED TO SPEND IN JULY WHILE NAVIGATING HIGH INFLATION

E-commerce growth sees a hot July amid promotional events, while home-focused spending cools

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse TM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, U.S. retail spending excluding automotive increased +11.2% year-over-year in July, while retail sales excluding automotive and gas rose +9.0%. Notably, e-commerce sales were up 11.7% YOY, a sharp increase after months of softer growth. Rising prices—particularly for necessities such as food and fuel—were a contributing factor, as Mastercard SpendingPulse reflects nominal spending and is not adjusted for inflation.

Spending increases in July outpaced monthly year-over-year growth experienced thus far in 2022, with demand and higher prices both contributing factors. Of note:

  • Consumers continue to spend, with inflation’s impact varying across sectors: Consumers continue to navigate high inflation as they spend on wants and needs. The Grocery sector, for instance, saw sales up +16.8% YOY in July due primarily to food price increases. On the other hand, Apparel (+16.6%) and Jewelry (+18.6%) sales saw strong demand-driven year-over-year growth, well outpacing sector-specific inflation.
  • E-commerce sales climb amid major promotional events: While in-store sales remain elevated, up +11.1% YOY/ +13.9% YO3Y, e-commerce posted its first month of double-digit sales growth (+11.7% YOY) since December. E-commerce is up nearly double pre-pandemic levels (+98.5% YO3Y). Online sales have ticked up since the beginning of June, though July’s major promotional events helped entice shoppers to splurge (and save) with online deals.
  • High season for vacation, with road-trippers seeing some relief at the pump: Travel remains a priority, with Lodging up +29.6% YOY and Airline sales up+13.3% YOY. Fuel & Convenience spending remains elevated (+32.3% YOY / +47.1% YO3Y), though the growth rate is down compared to June – reflecting price declines at the pump.

“The latest retail trends place an emphasis on consumer choice and passion driven spending – they’re hunting for deals, shopping across channels and ultimately still spending on experiences and goods that make them feel good,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “As retailers grapple with excess inventory and supply chain constraints, it’s likely that the promotional activity seen in July will continue to be an important strategy for retailers.”

Mastercard Economics Institute: Housing market cooldown slows sales of home-related goods

After heating up during the pandemic, the U.S. housing market has cooled considerably since the beginning of 2022, influencing consumer spending on home-related goods. Each time a home changes hands, there is usually a significant amount of spending as consumers outfit their new abode. But with significant interest rate hikes resulting in fewer homes sold, this has been translating to a natural decline in home-related purchases, as reflected in this month’s SpendingPulse. Sales growth for the Home Improvement (+2.9%) and Furniture & Furnishings sectors (+5.0%) has slowed.

“Consumers’ purchasing power has been strained by higher prices, particularly for the most fundamental needs-based categories like food and energy,” said Michelle Meyer, U.S. chief economist, Mastercard Economics Institute. “Thus far, nominal spending remains strong as consumers cope with high price inflation. As we continue to look at the strength of the consumer, we will be keenly focused on trends surrounding employment and wage growth.”

For additional insights about today’s housing trends and the economic impact across the country, see the Mastercard Economic Institute’s latest findings in A View on US Housing: Today and Tomorrow.

About Mastercard SpendingPulse

Mastercard SpendingPulse™ reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check. As such, SpendingPulse™ insights do not in any way contain, reflect or relate to actual Mastercard operational or financial performance, or specific payment-card-issuer data.

Mastercard SpendingPulse defines “U.S. retail sales” as sales at retailers and food services merchants of all sizes. Sales activity within the services sector (for example, travel services such as airlines and lodging) are not included.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Related
deseret.com

Latest inflation report explained: Americans are over-leveraged, and still spending

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released its monthly report, outlining the state of consumer spending in the face of growing inflation. While consumer spending exceeded expectations, the impact of inflation on low-income Americans is increasing. What the report says:. According to the BEA, the personal consumption expenditures...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data. China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China’s customs. Imports, however, remained soft, growing 2.3% in July compared to a year ago. That was lower that economists’ estimates of 4%, and suggests weak domestic demand amid lockdowns across the country as China attempts to stem the outbreak of COVID-19. China’s total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Pakistan central bank orders startup Tag to refund customers

The regulatory action follows a months-long probe into Tag, which offers banking and financial services to users in Pakistan. The startup has been accused of forging documents to the central bank, according to an investor letter obtained by TechCrunch. The central bank did not outline (PDF) which regulatory rules Tag had violated, but set a deadline of August 19 for the refund.
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
DUNEDIN, FL
The Independent

Warning 5.7 million homes ‘struggling to pay mobile, phone and broadband bills’

An estimated 5.7 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile phone, landline and broadband bills due to the cost of living crisis, a consumer group warned.A new report from Which? says people are having to reduce spending on other essentials, and are being forced cancel or change their service or face missing payments in April.On the back of the data, the consumer group is calling on the government to cut VAT on household telecoms bills.Using data from the regulator Ofcom, Which? found that 3.5 million households reduced their spending on other essential items such as food and clothes...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
Joel Eisenberg

U.S. Bank Location Closures in 2022

Last year, Wells Fargo permanently shuttered 269 branch locations, representing the most closures of any U.S. bank. Institutional closings outside of Wells Fargo continue throughout 2022.
TechSpot

Equifax sent out incorrect credit scores, blames it on "coding issue"

Facepalm: Given Equifax's less-than-stellar history of massive data breaches, insider trading, and class-action lawsuits, one would imagine the company is very careful not to do anything that would further damage its reputation; yet here we are. The credit-reporting giant says it provided incorrect credit scores on US consumers seeking loans during a three-week period earlier this year, something it blames on a "technology coding issue."
CREDITS & LOANS
CNN

The 10 best credit cards of August 2022

If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
CREDITS & LOANS
