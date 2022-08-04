ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Police looking for suspect in Mall of America shooting

Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 6 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

Police: No Victim Found in Shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found. Bloomington police say the scene has been secured. They are still searching for a suspect. Video posted to social media showed what appeared...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
State
Minnesota State
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three charged in Brooklyn Center street racing incident

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Three people face charges stemming from a late-April street racing incident in Brooklyn Center, following a recent crackdown by the State Patrol and Minneapolis Police Department.Charging documents say that around 11 p.m. on April 23, Evandro Ballarini Dos Santos, 35, was driving a Dodge Caravan that zoomed and spun in the intersection at Shingle Creek Boulevard and Summit Drive. Three passengers, including Dos Santos' 13-year-old son, were hanging out the window.At one point, the car whipped close to a group of spectators, charges state. The two adult passengers in the car - Ayyoob Dawood Abdus-Salam and Isac...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects -  a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages ranging 15-17 years old. Two of the girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mall Of America#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 30s was injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis.Police say that officers arrived to the 500 block of University Avenue Southeast around 2 a.m. to find the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.Officials also say cartridge casings were found on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South stemming from a separate incident. A gun was recovered at the scene, but no victims were found.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work

A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed

(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews clear south Minneapolis encampment days after man was found shot in tent

MINNEAPOLIS -- A homeless encampment in south Minneapolis was cleared Friday days after a man was found fatally shot in a tent.City workers put up temporary fencing in the area of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The city says the move was made to ensure the safety of people who live nearby. On Tuesday night, emergency crews found a man in a tent who'd been shot. He later died at the hospital. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
PLYMOUTH, MN
NBC Sports

Kyle Busch’s wife details chaos of Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch and his family were in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, when shots were fired in the mall Thursday. The family was not injured. Video of people leaving the mall briefly showed Kyle Busch on the phone while with son Brexton. Kyle’s wife, Samantha, described what happened...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
CHAMPLIN, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy