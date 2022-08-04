Read on alerts.weather.gov
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning
BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m. Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Trees down, power outages following Thursday's storms
BGE says as of 11 p.m. Thursday night, nearly 52,000 people were without power. BGE says most of the damage impacted central Maryland.
Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.
