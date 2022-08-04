ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night. A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said. There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.    Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said. Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92. Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
WHITE MARSH, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Water Quality Advisory issued for four Cecil County beaches

Maryland Health officials have issued a Water Quality advisory for four Cecil County beaches along tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. The Cecil County Health Department said there are increased levels of bacteria at Elk Neck State Park's Northeast River and Elk River beaches, Holloway Beach, and Charlestown Manor Beaches. Officials...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night

Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
BALTIMORE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Issac Vonduyke of Newark, DE. Vonduyke was last seen on August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Vonduyke have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Body found in water at Inner Harbor Friday morning

The Baltimore City police are investigating a death after a body was found in the water at the Inner Harbor downtown Friday morning. According to officials, around 7 a.m., officers responded to 400 block of East Pratt Street when a body was found floating in the water. The Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded and removed the body from the water. The person was deceased at the time.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway

GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Bel Air (MD)

In northeastern Maryland, the seat of Harford County is an outer suburb of Baltimore, but with its own story to tell. Artsy downtown Bel Air packs history, cultural venues, a veteran farmers’ market, lively events, and an ever-growing network of hiking and biking trails to help you get around without a car.
BEL AIR, MD
fox5dc.com

BGE warns customers: 'Scammers working harder than ever'

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is warning customers to beware of scammers. Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility company released a notice Thursday notifying people that scammers are aggressively targeting customers in new ways. According to BGE, swindlers take advantage of the hot summer months to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE

