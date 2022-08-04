Release Information For Morty And MultiVersus Season 1 Is Postponed

Read on happygamer.com
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
‘Rick & Morty’ Season 6 Teaser Reveals Mysterious Egg In Citadel Lab
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Farzar' On Netflix, A Raunchy Sci-Fi Tale From The Creators Of 'Brickleberry' And 'Paradise PD'. Rick and Morty will return on Sunday, September 4, and Adult Swim unveiled a brief teaser for Season 6 at Adult Swim Festival 2022 over the weekend. In the teaser,...
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
Pre-Order Information For Goat Simulator 3 And A Trailer With Rain From Goats
The developers acknowledged that it was an error on July 28 AM. The patch’s release date hasn’t been specified, but they’ll try to repair it as soon as possible. The chronologically dubious third-person action comedy sequel, Goat Simulator 3, will launch on consoles and PC on November 17, according to a joint announcement from Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North on Thursday.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Will Be Published A Few Months Later After Being Postponed Once More
The third postponement of the release of the co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was announced by Fatshark studio developers. The release date was pushed back from September 13 to November 30. Again, however, the Xbox Series console will debut before the PC. The team “needs further time to improve stability,...
Behaviour Interactive, The Company Behind Dead By Daylight, Has Unveiled Meet Your Maker, A New Gameplay That Once More Emphasizes Inventive Player Fatalities
Dead by Daylight, a popular horror game, was launched by Behaviour Interactive in 2016. Although it was not the first asymmetric online horror game, it did contribute to the genre’s acceptance of the model. Since Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight was launched, additional games have adapted similar gameplay models,...
A Sci-Fi Action Adventure Game Featuring Glaciated Earth Called Glacier Has Been Released For PC
The sci-fi action game Glacier was unveiled by the Studio Snowblind team, which was founded in May. The game is being developed by a group of outsourcers under the direction of Japanese developer Kei Shibuya. He previously worked on several PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360-era projects, including the creation of...
The Series’ Largest Physical Release In The UK Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3
It’s not surprising to hear that physical sales are performing just as well after Xenoblade Chronicles 3 soared to the top of the Switch eShop charts across all territories last weekend. The greatest release for the game in that region, as well as one of the top five retail...
The Well-Known Door Stuck Video From Counter-Strike Has Been Altered Through Copyright Theft.
The dreaded bogeyman of YouTube has struck one of the most well-known Counter-Strike videos ever: Someone has claimed copyright to it even though they don’t own it. Since it was posted in 2007, the 35-second movie has been a running joke in the competitive shooter community, and CS: GO even has a spray devoted to it.
The Blogger Created An Epic Conflict Between Elden Ring Creatures
21 Elden Ring creatures participated in the blogger’s contrived “battle royale.” The majority of the participants were boss characters that the player can encounter in the game’s open environment. The dragon decided not to attack her when they were left alone with him in the first...
A Multiplayer StealthAction Game Set In Feudal Japan Has Been Announced By Witcher 3 Veterans.
A Witcher-based manga called The Witcher: Ronin, which recasts Geralt and the gang in feudal Japan, was successfully crowdfunded by CD Projekt in 2021. Former CD Projekt members are now attempting to go even further by establishing a firm called Dark Passenger and developing a brand-new online action game based in, you guessed it, medieval Japan.
In The Latest Tower Of Fantasy Trailer, Open World And Multiplayer Functions Are Displayed
Fans are frequently pleased by new trailers from Hotta Studio that give insight into the game’s plot, characters, and battle system. The producers of Tower of Fantasy just released a new video on the game’s official YouTube page, which showcased the multiplayer mode and the open environment. As...
Kickstarter Campaign For The Remake Of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Has Begun
The first trailer for the Sherlock Holmes The Awakened adaptation has been made available by Frogwares. The group also started a Kickstarter effort to raise money for this new Sherlock Holmes game. Holmes, Sherlock The Awakened is a creepy Lovecraftian novella featuring a young Sherlock Holmes who, after relocating to...
