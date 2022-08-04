Read on www.5newsonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
NWA school districts consider school safety recommendations
Springdale and Rogers Public Schools' are re-upping security at their campuses ahead of the start of the school year.
Springdale Public Schools revises bus routes
Springdale Public Schools announced Thursday they have updated bus routes in preparation for the new school year.
Benton County to receive new EMS provider
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — About 50,000 people in Benton County will soon have a new ambulance provider. The cities impacted include Cave springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. The Mayor of Cave Springs says he’s planning the next steps after speaking with the Benton County judge. “I...
KTLO
Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. About 8 a.m., local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
Teachers ready to begin new year at Fayetteville schools
Fayetteville Public Schools adds more than 100 new teachers ahead of the new school year. August 5 was the last day of orientation for the new teachers held at Fayetteville High School.
KYTV
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandfather responds to School Safety report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings. Lewis’ grandson, Jesse, died during the Sandy Hook […]
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
Drive-thru event offers schools supplies to kids
Single parents pick up school supplies for their kids in Bentonville on August 4.
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway
ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
Retired Springdale teachers ask graduates for donations to help current teachers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Leecie Henson is a retired teacher who taught for 16 years at Springdale High School. She, along with a group of retired teachers, has asked for donations from graduates of the school. Henson believes it's important to show teachers that they have support, especially after the pandemic caused changes to the district.
kuaf.com
Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees
A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
5newsonline.com
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
The event would have included a resource fair, picnic, concert and dance party at the Fayetteville Public Library. Safety concerns caused the organization to cancel.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville seeks 12 volunteers for boards and committees
Fayetteville officials are looking to fill 12 positions on nine of the city’s boards, commissions and committees. The list of vacancies includes seats on the Animal Services Advisory Board, Fayetteville Arts Council, Historic District Commission and more. All volunteers must be registered voters who reside within the Fayetteville city...
Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
Boil water order issued for areas in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A boil water order has been issued for some residents in Van Buren until sometime next week. South to Hynes Street between Fayetteville Road and North 13th Street. South to Northview Street. Mount Vista Boulevard. Vista Hills Boulevard. Heritage Heights subdivisions. Park Heights subdivisions. The...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 3