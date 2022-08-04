ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

5NEWS

Benton County to receive new EMS provider

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — About 50,000 people in Benton County will soon have a new ambulance provider. The cities impacted include Cave springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. The Mayor of Cave Springs says he’s planning the next steps after speaking with the Benton County judge. “I...
KTLO

Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. About 8 a.m., local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The...
5NEWS

Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
KYTV

Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Grandfather responds to School Safety report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings. Lewis’ grandson, Jesse, died during the Sandy Hook […]
KYTV

SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
KHBS

Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
KHBS

Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway

ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
kuaf.com

Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees

A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
5NEWS

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The accident reconstruction team was...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville seeks 12 volunteers for boards and committees

Fayetteville officials are looking to fill 12 positions on nine of the city’s boards, commissions and committees. The list of vacancies includes seats on the Animal Services Advisory Board, Fayetteville Arts Council, Historic District Commission and more. All volunteers must be registered voters who reside within the Fayetteville city...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl

GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
5NEWS

Boil water order issued for areas in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A boil water order has been issued for some residents in Van Buren until sometime next week. South to Hynes Street between Fayetteville Road and North 13th Street. South to Northview Street. Mount Vista Boulevard. Vista Hills Boulevard. Heritage Heights subdivisions. Park Heights subdivisions. The...
5NEWS

5NEWS

