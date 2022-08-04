Read on cw14online.com
WNCY
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Rock band BoDeans to play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday
The Rock band BoDeans will play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday. The band was originally formed in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1983.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: One man in custody in Menominee, area secure
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was taken into custody after an incident in Menominee that had multiple agencies respond. According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, one man was taken into custody. The area is reportedly secure. There was no additional information provided. ORIGINAL: Wisconsin & Michigan...
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
seehafernews.com
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Freedom opens arms for out of town bicyclists
FREEDOM — Midwest hospitality was on full display in Freedom this week for three bicyclists on their way to New England. The bicyclists were making their way through Outagamie County Thursday evening, and were looking for a place to spend the night, when the came upon the Freedom Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
pleasantviewrealty.com
W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA
Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
Fox11online.com
Free school lunches to come to an end
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending a COVID waiver that was used in schools for the last two and a half years. This waiver made it possible for everyone to receive free lunch. Ashwaubenon is one of many school districts affected nationwide. “Meals will be going...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 76 back open in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared. The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Falls motorcyclist killed in crash
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Oconto County Wednesday. The victim was identified as a 60-year-old man from Oconto Falls. His name was not released. At about 8:45 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
