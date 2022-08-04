Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.

ELKHART LAKE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO