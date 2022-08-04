Changes in policy and language when it comes to schools and masks

Read on myfox28columbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Back-to-school backpack drive helping families in need prepare for student success
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back to school is rapidly approaching which means it is time to stock up on school supplies. With inflation raising the cost of school supplies back to school shopping looks a little different this year. Meaning households with young kids will be spending more money than usual on these essential school needs.
myfox28columbus.com
Fears of Columbus teacher strike have community leaders, parents asking serious questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What about the kids? It's a serious question that many Columbus community leaders are asking. For weeks now, we've covered the back and forth between the union for Columbus City School teachers and the school board. The two sides are at a roadblock in contract...
myfox28columbus.com
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
myfox28columbus.com
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Education Association votes to authorize union to file 10-day strike notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association (CEA) took steps to prepare for a strike Thursday night as contract negotiations between the teachers union and Columbus City Schools Board of Education continue. The teachers union met for more than two hours Thursday before the CEA legislative assembly unanimously...
myfox28columbus.com
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
myfox28columbus.com
Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
myfox28columbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
myfox28columbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
myfox28columbus.com
Travel hacks for families hitting the road this summer
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Summer means it’s time to hit the road with our families! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined Good Day Columbus with some great road trip hacks to keep everyone occupied, no matter how far you are driving. Tips:. Keep snacks in one place.
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Johnstown City Council president and mayor facing recall election
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Johnstown City Council President Marvin Block and Mayor Chip Dutcher could be removed from office by voters in a newly-approved recall election on August 30. This comes as Johnstown prepares for construction this year on Intel’s $20 billion chip manufacturing operation just over a mile...
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
myfox28columbus.com
ProMusica hosting free summer concert Aug. 9th-12th
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ProMusica’s SummerFEST offers series of free outdoor concerts through August 9th-12th. Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica Chamber Orchestra joined Good Day Columbus to preview the three-day event. Concerts will take place at Alum Creek Park North in Westerville and Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police believe 5 recent shootings are connected; seeking witnesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said on Thursday detectives believe a shooting Wednesday night that injured an infant and a 26-year-old man is connected to the fatal shooting of a teen Friday night and three other recent shootings. Wednesday night, an infant and an adult...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police identify suspect in February Hilltop homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a fatal Hilltop shooting in February. Josiah Herring, 21, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of Dameire Thornton, 19, according to police. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on February 23...
myfox28columbus.com
Shooting victim taken to hospital in Obetz
OBETZ, Ohio (WSYX) — Obetz police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning on Ayrshire Drive. Police say one person was transported to Grant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police are still on the scene investigating. ABC6/FOX28 will update this story.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for USPS armed robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced to more than six years in prison by a U.S. District Court for two separate armed robberies of United States Postal carriers. Brandon J. Campbell, 21, admitted in March 2022 to using violence and a gun to endanger the lives...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio man posing as funeral home director found guilty on multiple felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common pleas court judge in Lucas County found an Ohio man accused of running an illegal funeral home operation guilty on multiple felony charges. In October 2021, Shawnte Hardin, 41, was indicted on 37 charges related to providing funeral services without a license. On...
Comments / 0