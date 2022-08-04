The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO