Somers, CT

Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund

New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Town of Southbury Seeks Library Assistant, Accepting Applications

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
SOUTHBURY, CT

