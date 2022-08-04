ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties

By Rachel Louise Just
WWMT
 2 days ago
Robert Cohen
2d ago

Here we go again. Another attempt at rigging an election. How many of those ballots that voted republican disappeared during the drive.

Michigan Advance

A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books

A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s 10 Fastest-Growing Cities

Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Motorcycle crashes on the rise, bikers raise awareness for safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Data from Michigan State Police showed motorcycle crashes and fatalities were on the rise. Overall, Michigan traffic fatalities had reached a 16-year high. According to the data, motorcyclist fatalities increased 9% from 2020 to 2021. Motorcycle crash: Suspected drunk driver paralyzes Kalamazoo officer in crash. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI

