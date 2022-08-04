Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties

Read on wwmt.com
Robert Cohen
2d ago
Here we go again. Another attempt at rigging an election. How many of those ballots that voted republican disappeared during the drive.
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s 10 Fastest-Growing Cities
Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan DNR hiring fall workers ahead of hunting season -- how to apply
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring workers for hunting season. Seasonal employees are needed for field offices, customer service centers and state game areas. Duties include conducting drawings for waterfowl hunting areas, entering database information, assisting the public with questions, as well as chronic wasting disease surveillance.
Federal investigation reveals what Michigan tribes already knew about abusive boarding schools
Tribal communities are hoping to see palpable change after the U.S. Department of Interior released the first installment of its’ investigation into the history of federal Indian boarding schools, where Indigenous children, stripped of their cultural identities, endured abuse in the name of assimilation. Five of the institutions, two...
WWMT
Whitmer files legal brief to prevent enforcement of 1931 abortion law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she filed an amicus brief Wednesday night with the Michigan Supreme Court in support of preserving the statewide injunction issued in May, preventing the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion law. Prior story: Michigan abortion providers celebrate abortion ban injunction. “Last night,...
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Motorcycle crashes on the rise, bikers raise awareness for safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Data from Michigan State Police showed motorcycle crashes and fatalities were on the rise. Overall, Michigan traffic fatalities had reached a 16-year high. According to the data, motorcyclist fatalities increased 9% from 2020 to 2021. Motorcycle crash: Suspected drunk driver paralyzes Kalamazoo officer in crash. On...
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
