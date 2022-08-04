Read on www.krqe.com
A Funeral Was Held for Two Muslim Men Whose Killings Police Believe May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Investigators Say that the Shootings of Three Muslim Men in Albuquerque, New Mexico May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and KilledDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Warm, muggier start to the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mild and muggy weather all across the state. Monsoon moisture is generally highest at this time of the year; so this will translate to higher storm coverage, especially across west central NM. Forecast continues below. Forecast...
Weekend storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers and storms continue to move north across the state this morning. Showers and storms will come to an end throughout the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will […]
wrrnetwork.com
Monsoonal Moisture to arrive in Central Wyoming Today
The National Weather Service in Riverton reports that monsoonal moisture is on its way and should arrive in Central Wyoming by Friday afternoon. See the graphic below for more information.
Cloudy and stormy, flood watch with evening storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to cloudy skies across the state and thunderstorms in far east-central New Mexico, as well as southwest New Mexico. Showers and storms will come to an end by 9 AM, and skies will stay mostly cloudy through the late morning. Skies will start to clear by midday, before […]
Moisture surges across New Mexico, flooding threat remains
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday was most likely the driest day of this work week, with more moisture surging across the state this afternoon. This increased moisture is brought by a backdoor front that is forecast to push from northeast to southwest into this afternoon. Today, widespread strong storms are expected along the eastern slopes of the […]
Heavy storms and high flooding threat in parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are pushing west through the US 285 corridor, Sacramento Mountains, lower Rio Grande Valley and Gila. The rain should end by around 8-9 AM. Today will be hot across the state, with heavy rain in eastern and southern New Mexico, and mostly dry skies in the middle Rio Grande […]
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
krwg.org
Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
Construction scheduled for major Santa Fe road
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city says the project will take about a month […]
Boil advisories in place for water users in San Juan, Sandoval counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for hundreds of water uses in San Juan and Sandoval counties. The New Mexico Environment Department says E. Coli was found in the Lee Hammon Water system as well as the Cochiti Elementary School. Water should be boiled for three minutes before using it. The source […]
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
Work scheduled to get rid of I-25 northbound MLK exit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp. The work is scheduled to […]
New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Curiosity Rover provides Mars data thanks to New Mexico technology
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ten years after the Curiosity Rover landed on Mars, scientists are still making critical discoveries thanks to technology developed at Los Alamos National Lab. “Chem Cam” sits atop the rover, which landed in August 2012, to learn whether the Red Planet was ever habitable. “Really Chem Cam has exceeded all of my […]
New medical center opens in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cano Health hosted a grand opening for its third location Friday morning. The new medical center, located near Coors and Rio Bravo, focuses on primary care services. Cano Health provides a variety of primary care services, they also specialize in senior care. “Here within our community receiving health care is very difficult. […]
