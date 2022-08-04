ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Gave a Controversial Health Update on Instagram & It Might Be Peak Overshare

By Katherine Speller
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slhsh_0h5HrpRv00

Click here to read the full article.

Since the premiere of Keeping Up With the Karashians , it’s been understood that there’s no sense of TMI among most reality TV stars. Newly filed under: Information We Really Did Not Need to Have, Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Wednesday a story that shared specific details on her body — breaking down her bone density and body-fat percentages for her 327 million followers on the app.

And I think I speak for a lot of the Internet when I say: U h, cool? But, also, m’am this is an Arby’s.

In her story on Wednesday, Kardashian posted a photo of a body scan she had done via a Bodyspec van, noting that the service measures “your bone density and body fat percentage & all the good stuff to make sure you are fit and healthy.”

She took viewers inside the van and also hear her results. Alongside the image of her body (with the now-iconic Kim K silhouette on display), she discussed how her body has changed in the last year: “So a year ago my body fat percentage was 25 percent and now it’s 18.8 percent.” Which the person conducting her scan said was considered, per their percentiles “athlete category.”

Now, we’re not in the business of being weird about people getting more intel about their bodies. That’s objectively good when it’s used to think more holistically about your health and not contributing to negative or toxic attitudes about bodies. And it’s also pretty solid to see someone looking at their body in a way that goes beyond a the reductive and less-than-helpful metrics of BMI (which is inaccurate at best and problematic/harmful at worse) or just whatever is on the scale .

But there’s still a level of discomfort with the very public nature of dropping these details as an incredibly wealthy person who has absolutely no barriers to nutrition, fitness and cosmetic surgery (ex: Kim has a “favorite laser,” so take that as you will) and perpetuating the idea that a loss of body mass as a thing worth commending (or commenting on) in its own right.

Likewise, following the controversies around Kim K and weight loss (and arguably extreme beauty/youth-seeking measures ) over the last year, the emphasis on body fat and lauding the loss of it can feel particularly challenging. I don’t believe bodies should be a battleground for discourse , but I also believe that there are ways we can meaningfully engage with our health (and what we choose to publicly curate re: it) without veering into territory that does more harm than good.

Before you go, check out our favorite quotes to inspire positive attitudes about food and bodies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLQqg_0h5HrpRv00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kim K
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian racks up $576 bill at Italian restaurant while visiting Pete in Cairns

Kim Kardashian and her team reportedly spent AU$576 (£331) on salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and dessert at an Italian restaurant in Cairns, where she is visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson.A waiter at Piccolo Cucina claimed to have served the reality star and that she left him a “hefty tip”.Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.”He also posted a photograph of a receipt purportedly containing Kardashian’s order and wrote: “Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill.”He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Fitness#Tmi#U H#Bodyspec
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Skintight Cat Suit & Refers To Her Behind As ‘Gen Z’: Photos

Khloe Kardashian‘s time in the gym is definitely paying off. The reality star, 38, sizzled in a sexy new TikTok as she sported the high-shine spaghetti strap catsuit from Good American, the label she co-founded with Emma Grede. The video, posted on July 23, began with Khloe getting glammed up with Kylie Cosmetics as she cuddled up to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s gray kitten. “[Love] with my gen Z ass,” Khloe hilariously wrote with two black heart emojis, referencing sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s generation (notably, Khloe would be a millennial as she was born in 1984).
MUSIC
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kourtney Kardashian Reminded Everyone Her Kids Don’t Have Instagram Accounts

Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter recently to clarify that her son Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, does not have an Instagram account. There are fake accounts purporting to be him (people make profiles for celebs’ kids all the time…it’s very weird, tbh), but lest you get confused, they are, at best, fan accounts. They’re not actually Mason, who is all of 12.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant & Feeling 'Hopeful & Amazing'

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations, Chrissy Teigen! The Cravings cookbook author just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and gives us a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is conceiving — and announcing a pregnancy — when fertility treatments and prior infant loss are involved. Teigen and hubby John Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles, and seem totally elated to announce this new pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen’s August 3 Instagram post features her adorable baby bump front and center. It’s on full display as she poses in...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy