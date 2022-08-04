A DeSoto County child exploitation case earlier this summer is one of four conviction cases from across Mississippi announced by state Attorney General Lynn Fitch Friday. The case dates back to the end of June, when Caleb Schooley of Memphis pled guilty and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Celeste Embrey Wilson on one count of child exploitation (enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit purposes). Schooley was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 15 years to serve, five years supervised probation, and 20 years of non-reporting probation. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO