Fire sends one to hospital with burns, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a fire that left one woman injured. According to a release, firefighters responded to the 6800 block of Birch Run Lane for a fire just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. When officials arrived, they found a one-story wood frame...
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Toddler overdoses after using straw with drugs on it, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A straw laced with a drug substance left a South Memphis toddler in critical condition. The Memphis Police Department got a call from the 700 block of Regent Place in reference to an overdose. Crews were dispatched at 1:47 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to police, the...
Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
desotocountynews.com
Schooley sentencing among child exploitation convictions
A DeSoto County child exploitation case earlier this summer is one of four conviction cases from across Mississippi announced by state Attorney General Lynn Fitch Friday. The case dates back to the end of June, when Caleb Schooley of Memphis pled guilty and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Celeste Embrey Wilson on one count of child exploitation (enticing a child to meet for sexually explicit purposes). Schooley was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 15 years to serve, five years supervised probation, and 20 years of non-reporting probation. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
hottytoddy.com
OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
actionnews5.com
Shooting victim shows up Alliance Healthcare, later dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and pronounced dead after going to a healthcare facility for help. Officers were called to Alliance Healthcare on Whitney Avenue on Thursday afternoon where a woman had been shot. Police say the shooting did not happen at the facility, but they did...
Man found dead in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
Mob of Thugs Steals $10K Worth of Liquor – Celebrating Mulroy’s Victory?
As many as a dozen thugs were captured on video smashing windows and stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from Buster’s Liquors. “I was warned about this just two days ago. There is a rash of stores that have been broken into – a rash of crime I guess you could say of these burglaries. They have stolen a significant amount of liquor from numerous retail liquor stores. Pretty confidently we’ll be banding together, and getting a reward put together to see that a lot of these individuals get arrested,” owner Josh Hammond told Local 24.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
desotocountynews.com
Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed
As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
Halbert keeps Shelby County Clerk seat
UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all votes in a few minutes before midnight, Wanda Halbert was maintaining a lead over two challengers for the Shelby County Clerk’s office. Halbert had nearly 50% of the vote. Her closest challenger, Republican Jeff Jacobs, had 40%. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk race has become a hot […]
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
actionnews5.com
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects steal two million dollars of jewelry from a Macy’s. On July 12, 2022, Loss prevention for Macy’s reported that eight men ran into the store at 4545 Poplar Avenue and smashed the jewelry display taking the jewelry. The men ran out of...
