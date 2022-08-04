ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congo asks UN mission spokesman to leave amid unrest

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press
 2 days ago

Congo’s government has requested that the spokesman for the United Nations mission in Congo leave the country, saying he has made inappropriate statements amid demonstrations against the presence of the U.N. peacekeepers.

Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula wrote to the U.N. mission, known as MONUSCO, saying he considers that the current tensions between the U.N. and the population are due to the indelicate and inopportune statements by U.N. Congo spokesman Mathias Gillman.

“The Congolese government considers that the presence of this official on the national territory is not likely to promote a climate of mutual trust and serenity so essential between the Congolese institutions and MONUSCO,” the statement said.

“The Congolese government would greatly appreciate if arrangements are made for Mr. Gillman to leave the territory as soon as possible.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed regret at the government’s decision requesting Gillman to leave the country,

“In line with the status of the U.N. under the Charter of the organization, any concerns that the government may have regarding the actions of a member of MONUSCO should be raised directly with the mission leadership,” Dujarric said. “The mission and U.N. headquarters are accordingly engaging with the government to address this matter."

The U.N. Security Council was briefed behind closed doors Thursday by U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre, who just returned from Congo, on the latest developments there.

The government did not point to specific statements made by Gillman, but in July during a press conference, he mentioned that MONUSCO and the Congolese army have limited means to deal with several fronts of attacks, in particular those by the M23 rebel group which has gained more weapons and is staging heavy attacks on civilians.

Dujarric said Gillman is currently not in Congo.

Congo’s government held a crisis meeting earlier this week to reassess the presence of United Nations peacekeepers after protests against the force in the country’s east killed at least 36 people and injured more than 170 others.

The government will also meet with the U.N. mission to discuss the possibilities for its withdrawal.

The U.N. force has already withdrawn from two provinces of Congo, Kasai and Tanganyika.

The statement from the foreign minister mentioned 2024 as the goal, saying that they wanted the spokesman removed to help “complete the transition plan for the end of its final withdrawal from Congo, by the horizon 2024, as agreed.”

The U.N. force in Congo, known as MONUSCO, has about 16,000 uniformed personnel but has not succeeded in stabilizing the country’s volatile east.

Congo’s mineral-rich east is home to myriad rebel groups. Security has worsened there despite a year of emergency operations by the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also faced violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group. Fighting has also escalated between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Related
Reuters

Anti-U.S. protests erupt in Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a U.S. drone strike that Washington says killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.
PROTESTS
The Guardian

At least 15 killed in second day of anti-UN violence in DRC

At least 15 people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern cities of Goma and Butembo, authorities have said. The dead included demonstrators and UN personnel as UN sites were attacked by crowds.
ADVOCACY
Fox News

At least 5 killed as anti-UN protests flare in east Congo

At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said. A Reuters reporter saw U.N. peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead as protesters threw rocks, vandalized and...
ADVOCACY
#Congo Crisis#Un#The United Nations#U N Congo#Congolese#The U N Security Council
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
AFP

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr

Tens of thousands attended mass prayers Friday in Baghdad's Green Zone in a new power play by Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr after his adversaries conditionally backed his call for early elections. Sadr's mass prayer rally follows his demand for early elections -- a possibility that the rival bloc says it is conditionally open to, despite the last national polls only taking place about 10 months ago.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Somalia appoints al Shabaab co-founder as religion minister

MOGADISHU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday named a co-founder and spokesman of the Islamist al Shabaab as minister for religious affairs, a move that could either help strengthen the fight against the insurgents or provoke further clan clashes.
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

