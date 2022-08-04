Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Under new business management, Portland Fish Exchange looks to the future
PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's heat didn't stop thousands of pounds of fish from coming into port at the Portland Fish Exchange. Haddock, hake, dab, pollock, and halibut were just some of the groundfish sorted into bins early that morning. Just over 16,000 pounds were brought in Thursday, as the...
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
Beach to Beacon brings different cultures to Cape Elizabeth homes
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.
Sale of Hampden waste facility approved Friday
HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced municipal Hampden waste facility has just been approved for sale by a judge on Friday. The Municipal Review Committee was approved to purchase the Hampden waste facility after months-long negotiations between the Bondholder Trustee, the Receiver, Lienholders, and the organization, according to a news release issued Friday by the MRC.
Bangor State Fair returns with four days of food, rides, and music
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair returned Thursday afternoon with the distinct smell of fair food in the air. There will be live bands, rides, a demolition derby, and more over the four-day event. "There's lots to look forward to. It's just a great way to get out...
Metal waste, also called 'slag' and 'fluff,' catches fire at Topsham industry waste facility
TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a waste material pile on fire at Grimmel's Industries, a waste facility in Topsham, around 3:46 a.m. Friday. According to a news release issued by Deputy Chief Gerard “Gerry” Pineau of Topsham Fire and Rescue on Friday, crews...
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
Six research-based ways to boost your mood quickly
PORTLAND, Maine — We could all use a mood boost heading into the weekend. Dr. Pete Loper, a physician with a focus on mental health and wellness, has six research-based ways to boost your mood quickly. 1. Take a cold shower. Intentionally taking a cold shower can promote the...
John Rensenbrink, U.S. Green Party co-founder, dies at 93
PORTLAND, Maine — John Rensenbrink, a Maine political scientist and conservationist who co-founded the Green Party of the United States, has died. He was 93. Rensenbrink, of Topsham, died in hospice, surrounded by his family, the national Green Party said. An obituary in the Bangor Daily News stated that Rensenbrink died of an illness July 30.
Museum needs space for more cars, airplanes, and students
OWLS HEAD, Maine — “Quite simply, we’re running out of room.”. That, says Kevin Bedford, executive director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, is the major reason the popular museum has launched a $9.7 million capital campaign. The money will pay for a major expansion of the...
King, Collins to fund over $2M for Maine ferry services
MAINE, USA — According to a news release issued by Sen. Susan Collins's office on Friday, she and Sen. Angus King have announced funding of over $2 million to support Maine's ferry services. "The funding will be allocated through the bipartisan infrastructure law co-sponsored by both Senators," the release...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
'City of Us' mural in Lewiston promotes diversity and inclusion
LEWISTON, Maine — If you're driving down Bartlett Street in Lewiston, you might notice that a once-drab slab of concrete has new life. The mural, titled "City of Us," features more than a dozen flags from other countries and is designed to promote inclusion in one of Maine's most diverse cities. The project was made possible by a 2018 planning grant and finally came to life in mid-July.
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
Beach to Beacon 10K returns in-person for the first time in three years
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Runners will take their marks in Cape Elizabeth the morning of August 6 to compete in the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race, now in-person for the first time since 2019. The race was originally founded in 1998 by notable Maine athlete and Olympian...
South Portland could end program allowing hotels to house people at risk of homelessness
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on whether to revoke the licenses of four hotels sheltering hundreds of people experiencing chronic homelessness and those seeking asylum. A total of 730 people currently live in the hotels, according to City of...
Maine loons could be forced to migrate farther north due to climate change
BELGRADE, Maine — On Long Pond, Dick Greenam knows where to find the loons. He’s leading the Belgrade Lakes Association's Loon Preservation Project and has a passion for the beautiful birds with the incredible, echoing call. “It's just the eerie sound, the yodels and wails late at night....
Maine State Police helping to investigate death in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police detectives are assisting local police officers with investigating a death that happened in Mexico. On Saturday, August 6, Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss confirmed Maine State Police detectives are helping the Mexico Police Department with this investigation. Moss said the death happened...
Young North Haven boy continues generations-long family tradition of lobstering
NORTH HAVEN, Maine — If his sandy blonde hair and freckles don't give it away — eight-year-old Argyle MacDonald loves spending time on the ocean. Born and raised on the island of North Haven off the coast of Rockland, Argyle has the saltwater in his blood — and that blood runs generations deep.
Exploring the world of exotic animals with Mr. Drew.
PORTLAND, Maine — Whenever Mr. Drew stops by the 207 studio, we never really know what to expect. For starters, you never know what animals he’s going to pull out, or even what part of the world they are from until he arrives. On this visit, it was a pair of chameleons and a snake he says are a dime a dozen in Australia.
