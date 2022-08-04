ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Beach to Beacon brings different cultures to Cape Elizabeth homes

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sale of Hampden waste facility approved Friday

HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced municipal Hampden waste facility has just been approved for sale by a judge on Friday. The Municipal Review Committee was approved to purchase the Hampden waste facility after months-long negotiations between the Bondholder Trustee, the Receiver, Lienholders, and the organization, according to a news release issued Friday by the MRC.
HAMPDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New recovery house opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
LEWISTON, ME
Bob Moore
NEWS CENTER Maine

John Rensenbrink, U.S. Green Party co-founder, dies at 93

PORTLAND, Maine — John Rensenbrink, a Maine political scientist and conservationist who co-founded the Green Party of the United States, has died. He was 93. Rensenbrink, of Topsham, died in hospice, surrounded by his family, the national Green Party said. An obituary in the Bangor Daily News stated that Rensenbrink died of an illness July 30.
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'City of Us' mural in Lewiston promotes diversity and inclusion

LEWISTON, Maine — If you're driving down Bartlett Street in Lewiston, you might notice that a once-drab slab of concrete has new life. The mural, titled "City of Us," features more than a dozen flags from other countries and is designed to promote inclusion in one of Maine's most diverse cities. The project was made possible by a 2018 planning grant and finally came to life in mid-July.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine State Police helping to investigate death in Mexico

MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police detectives are assisting local police officers with investigating a death that happened in Mexico. On Saturday, August 6, Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss confirmed Maine State Police detectives are helping the Mexico Police Department with this investigation. Moss said the death happened...
MEXICO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Exploring the world of exotic animals with Mr. Drew.

PORTLAND, Maine — Whenever Mr. Drew stops by the 207 studio, we never really know what to expect. For starters, you never know what animals he’s going to pull out, or even what part of the world they are from until he arrives. On this visit, it was a pair of chameleons and a snake he says are a dime a dozen in Australia.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

