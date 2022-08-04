Read on www.wbko.com
WBKO
Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Flood Watch is still in effect for our eastern counties until 10pm EDT. Localized flooding will be the main threat due to showers and thunderstorms continuing through this evening. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the Sunday. While the action stays hit...
WBKO
Rain continues to move in
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a dreary morning, with the chance of showers and storms continuing today. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
WBKO
Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was hot and dry, today will be warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A frontal system closes in on our region today into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Edmonson, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Extreme east central Butler County in south central Kentucky Northern Warren County in south central Kentucky Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were from 8 miles west of Brownsville to 9 miles east of Plum Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
WBKO
BG vintage shop matching all donations received for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When disaster strikes, many local organizations and businesses take action to help families in need. The owners of Vette City Vintage in Downtown Bowling Green saw this as an opportunity to help those who came to aid Western Kentucky back in December. Co-owner, Gatlin Milam,...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
WBKO
Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday. Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in...
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Leitchfield. Advisory issued for different area of city on Monday has been lifted.
A BOIL WATER ADVISORY has been issued for a section of Leitchfield. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory is for Brandenburg Road from the William Thomason Byway to Judge Kenneth H. Goff Drive and includes Embry Road, Embry Acres Drive and Crest Ridge Drive. Customers are encouraged to boil water at...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
WBKO
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
WBKO
WKU announces 2022 fall semester COVID-19 update
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will begin the 2022 school year without any mask or social distancing requirements on campus. Officials with the university say they encourage those who have concerns while on campus to feel free to continue to wear a mask. The Environmental Health &...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
whopam.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
