BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was hot and dry, today will be warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A frontal system closes in on our region today into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO