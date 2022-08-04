ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Flood Watch is still in effect for our eastern counties until 10pm EDT. Localized flooding will be the main threat due to showers and thunderstorms continuing through this evening. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the Sunday. While the action stays hit...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rain continues to move in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a dreary morning, with the chance of showers and storms continuing today. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was hot and dry, today will be warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A frontal system closes in on our region today into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Edmonson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Extreme east central Butler County in south central Kentucky Northern Warren County in south central Kentucky Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were from 8 miles west of Brownsville to 9 miles east of Plum Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brownsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Health All
WBKO

Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday. Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning

Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
trazeetravel.com

Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU announces 2022 fall semester COVID-19 update

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will begin the 2022 school year without any mask or social distancing requirements on campus. Officials with the university say they encourage those who have concerns while on campus to feel free to continue to wear a mask. The Environmental Health &...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy