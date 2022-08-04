Read on www.wkyc.com
MelN
19h ago
100% Wrong they took things too far. It is one thing to rough someone up to teach them a lesson, they crossed the line when they killed him. They beat him so bad his spinal cord was separated from his brain and they left foot marks on his chest.
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
New photos of SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death in Akron
Police have released new photos of the dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter.
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
'Please come forward': Dailyn Ferguson's mother pleads for answers after his murder outside Lyndhurst store
LYNDHURST, Ohio — A day after the Lyndhurst Police Department released new video related to the May 8 shooting death of Dailyn Ferguson, his mother spoke to 3News as she continues to search for answers as to who murdered her son. For Tanisha Ferguson, the thought of Mother's Day...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
Youngstown house shot at for third time this week
Reports said no one was injured Wednesday after a South Side home was shot at for the third time this week.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
19YO sentenced to 71 years in prison after police pursuit left one dead
19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to 71 years in prison after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in December 2021.
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Ohio Man Posing As Funeral Home Director Found Guilty Of Multiple Felonies
He was indicted on 37 chargers and found guilty on 31.
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
WFMJ.com
Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted
The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
cleveland19.com
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
25-year-old man dies after being shot outside Akron home
AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man has died after being shot outside of a residence in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities say the shooting took place after an unknown suspect opened fire...
Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson
LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
