Akron, OH

MelN
19h ago

100% Wrong they took things too far. It is one thing to rough someone up to teach them a lesson, they crossed the line when they killed him. They beat him so bad his spinal cord was separated from his brain and they left foot marks on his chest.

cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Cleveland.com

Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter

An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
ORANGE, OH
WFMJ.com

Mother of baby who tested positive for cocaine indicted

The mother of a baby who tested positive for cocaine in June has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas. According to the indictment, 36-year-old Rose Geisler created "a substantial risk to the health of [her child] by violating a duty of care, protection or support," which is a third degree felony.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

25-year-old man dies after being shot outside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man has died after being shot outside of a residence in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities say the shooting took place after an unknown suspect opened fire...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
CLEVELAND, OH

