Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler Texas
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
Trading Post for August 5, 2022
Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
ketk.com
Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
Newly opened Apricot Lane Boutique in Tyler helps human trafficking victims
TYLER, Texas — Apricot Lane Boutique, a clothing shop with a mission focused on helping human trafficking victims, in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler recently had its grand opening. Staci Martin and her daughter Morgan Martin Turner are the owners of the shop and they hope to...
Forget The Concession Stand, Whataburger Has The Perfect Tailgating Companion
Texas high school football is just about to kick into high gear, which means tailgating season is here too! The tradition of cooking out in the parking lot right before the game may take on a new look this year. Mainly because it's still too hot to do anything outdoors, especially firing up a grill at a game in the parking lot for some burgers and dogs.
Tyler restaurant to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Mexican restaurant is going to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant said on Friday, it will offer a 10% discount off of any meal to any officer that goes to the restaurant and the sales will then be given to the […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
Are solar panels a scam? Here’s what to know before investing
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mitzi Rusk has dreamed of putting solar panels on her Tyler home. “Ever since President Carter put solar panels on the White House, that’s when I became intrigued with this idea,” said Tyler resident Mitzi Rusk. So, four years ago she took the leap and got them installed on her roof […]
inforney.com
Whataburger prepares location in Pittsburg
Tyler-based DKT Investments is expanding into Pittsburg, with a groundbreaking this week that will bring that city it's first Whataburger. Whataburger will be constructed at 700 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg, where it will connected to a convenience store. Whataburger and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking...
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
Marshall Pet Adoption Center celebrating one year anniversary
MARSHALL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Aug. 2020. The MPAC is celebrating it's one year anniversary of being in business, so they are hosting a "Birthday Celebration Pawty" to mark the occasion! The party is organized by the Friends of Marshall Animals, and is sponsored by Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram.
Nacogdoches, Tyler among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney over accusations of unpaid fees
DALLAS, Texas — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing three streaming services for accusations of not paying millions in municipal franchise fees dating back to 2007. The lawsuit, which is filed in Dallas County, accuses Netflix, Hulu and Disney of not paying annual...
tncontentexchange.com
Longview resident takes 50th trip through Road Scholar program to visit National Parks
For his 91st birthday, Bob Baldwin is leaving Longview this weekend for a stay in the mountains. Baldwin will be spending eight days visiting Glacier National Park in Montana and Waterton Lakes National Park directly across the border in Canada. The trip will be a milestone not just for his birthday, but as the 50th trip Baldwin has participated in through Road Scholar, a not-for-profit organization that plans a variety of trips for older travelers.
Love Luxury? You’ll Love This Dazzling $8.5 Million Dollar Home in Longview, TX
When this home was built in 2009 it was valued at $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably more closely valued at around $100 bajillion dollars. Situated on a massive 515 acre stretch of prime East Texas land...
