Tyler, TX

KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 5, 2022

Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketk.com

Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County Sheriff's office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you're on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
HALLSVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Whataburger prepares location in Pittsburg

Tyler-based DKT Investments is expanding into Pittsburg, with a groundbreaking this week that will bring that city it's first Whataburger. Whataburger will be constructed at 700 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg, where it will connected to a convenience store. Whataburger and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking...
PITTSBURG, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Boss

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Marshall Pet Adoption Center celebrating one year anniversary

MARSHALL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Aug. 2020. The MPAC is celebrating it's one year anniversary of being in business, so they are hosting a "Birthday Celebration Pawty" to mark the occasion! The party is organized by the Friends of Marshall Animals, and is sponsored by Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram.
MARSHALL, TX
tncontentexchange.com

Longview resident takes 50th trip through Road Scholar program to visit National Parks

For his 91st birthday, Bob Baldwin is leaving Longview this weekend for a stay in the mountains. Baldwin will be spending eight days visiting Glacier National Park in Montana and Waterton Lakes National Park directly across the border in Canada. The trip will be a milestone not just for his birthday, but as the 50th trip Baldwin has participated in through Road Scholar, a not-for-profit organization that plans a variety of trips for older travelers.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

