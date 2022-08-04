Read on myedmondsnews.com
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Residents invited to apply for vacancies on Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board
Are you passionate about recreation or interested in how parks, trails and other recreation facilities are planned, designed, built and operated? The Snohomish County Parks Advisory Board has opened applications to fill two vacancies: one for County Council District 3, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway, and one for an “at-large” or countywide position.
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit board approves free youth fare policy
The Community Transit Board of Directors unanimously approved free fares for youth 18 and younger, effective Sept. 1. Youth will be able to ride all Community Transit services free of charge including buses, DART paratransit and vanpool, as well as other transit services in the region, such as light rail.
myedmondsnews.com
Veterans panel discussion, lunch at Edmonds Food Bank Aug. 10
The Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are partnering to present a panel discussion of Snohomish County veterans services on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the food bank, 828 Caspers St. L100. Speakers include Lori Tiffin of the YWCA, Shawnlee Baza from the State Department of Veterans Affairs and James...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County uses ARPA funds to partner with Edmonds, Lynnwood for shelter, behavioral health projects
The cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood will be among the beneficiaries of a new Snohomish County program that will invest $9.6 million in the shelter and behavioral health initiatives. According to a county news release, the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program seeks to leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Aug. 8, 2022
D. Approval of Resolution No. 22-02, Authorizing the Decrease of Port Imprest Funds. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS. X. EXECUTIVE SESSION. XI. ADJOURNMENT. The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission Meetings....
myedmondsnews.com
Registration now open for Sept. 24 Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 5K
Registration is now open for the Saturday, Sept. 24 Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 5K family run/walk, sponsored by Dewar Properties. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. For a map of the route and to register, go to edmondsoktoberfest.com/fun-run.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: Help for families counting the days to kindergarten
On the way out of the Lynnwood Library, after picking up another round of holds, there was an adorable flier with a cartoon space shuttle and brightly-colored planets flying out of a wide open book that read “Countdown to Kindergarten: 100 Essential Picture Books.” Now the time leading up to kindergarten looks a bit different today than it did when my kids started, mainly because the Edmonds School District now offers Kindergarten Jump Start, a pre-kindergarten, transitional program that happens at each district elementary school.
myedmondsnews.com
Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Rummage sale at Edmonds United Methodist Church Aug. 6
The Edmonds Thrift Shop at Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be in two rooms on the lower level of Edmonds United Methodist Church, located at 828 Caspers Street.<. Items available at the rummage...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Making music at the marina
The Port of Edmonds-sponsored Sea Notes at the Marina presented a Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session Friday night at Mary Lou Block Public Plaza. The music continues through the summer. You can see the complete schedule here. — Photos by Doug Parrott.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds in Bloom celebrates with annual garden party
Edmonds in Bloom held its annual garden party Wednesday evening at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. A celebration of the group’s accomplishments, a chance to network, and always featuring a topical speaker, the annual celebration is open to the public. This year’s event attracted an estimated 120 attendees.
myedmondsnews.com
Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week
Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Artists sought for Arts of the Terrace juried show
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions through Aug. 12. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored...
myedmondsnews.com
Stephen Antonson: Funeral mass set for Aug. 12 at Holy Rosary
On July 28th, Stephen Antonson, loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend passed away at the age of 46. Born in Philadelphia, Steve was one of three brothers raised in Rome, NY. After attending Rome Catholic High School, Steve graduated with a degree in Biology from the Rochester Institute of Technology. In 1998, Steve moved to Seattle working at Amazon, Holland America, and eventually Sunrise Identity where he met Angela Petosa. The couple married in 2007.
myedmondsnews.com
Harold ‘Hal’ Rowe: An avid outdoorsman, he cherished time with his family
Harold “Hal” E. Rowe, 88, of Edmonds, WA died Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Hal was known for his ability to impact others, always having wisdom to impart. An avid outdoorsman, Hal spent his time fishing, camping, hunting and bike riding. He cherished time with his family and was known for traveling with his grandchildren throughout the country during their youth.
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning
It is! After a 16-day hiatus from measurable rainfall at Paine Field, we finally received some rain on Thursday Aug. 4 —and boy, did it feel nice. At the time of writing this, the temperature outside at KPAE is sitting pretty at around 60 degrees. This feels quite refreshing after what seemed like a never-ending stretch of hot weather.
Comments / 0