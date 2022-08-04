SCHOOL’S IN SESSION: Flooding at Warren Central High School will not postpone first day

Longtime Vicksburg physician Dr. Dan Edney officially launched his tenure as State Health Officer with the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday morning. Edney began his remarks by thanking previous State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and reflecting on his own career as a health care provider in the Magnolia State. A Mississippi native and graduate of the University of Mississippi and University of Southern Mississippi, Edney came to Vicksburg in 1991 as a medical practitioner. Since then, he has served hundreds, if not thousands, of patients in the West Mississippi and South Delta communities.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO