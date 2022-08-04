SCHOOL’S IN SESSION: Flooding at Warren Central High School will not postpone first day

Read on www.vicksburgpost.com
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central High School commits to enforcing district’s longtime cellphone policy
The Vicksburg Warren School District has a policy that pertains to cell phone usage, and this week, parents of students at Warren Central High School were sent a letter making them aware this policy will be strictly enforced. “All policies for the school district are on the website,” Director of...
Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Warren School District students celebrate the first day of school
Students in the Vicksburg Warren School District started school on Friday. A number of parents sent their children’s photos in to The Post to celebrate the first day of school. Thanks to the parents, and best of luck to the students this year.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District kicks off school year with lively convocation
The Vicksburg Warren School District held its Teacher Convocation and Celebration to kick off the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday. The event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, was a spectacle. Students and teachers performed energetic song and dance numbers for a packed audience. Guest speakers gave words of encouragement and advice.
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WAPT
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
Jackson-area schools make improvements over summer break
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Schools across the Jackson-metro area have made improvements to their facilities during the summer. The Northside Sun reported Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) added a new parking lot on campus and an additional Patriot Store location. The school also renovated some classrooms, the mini-theatre in the high school and the elementary library. At […]
WAPT
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg’s Dan Edney holds first press conference as State Health Officer
Longtime Vicksburg physician Dr. Dan Edney officially launched his tenure as State Health Officer with the Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday morning. Edney began his remarks by thanking previous State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and reflecting on his own career as a health care provider in the Magnolia State. A Mississippi native and graduate of the University of Mississippi and University of Southern Mississippi, Edney came to Vicksburg in 1991 as a medical practitioner. Since then, he has served hundreds, if not thousands, of patients in the West Mississippi and South Delta communities.
WLBT
The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited. Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade. Even the teachers dressed up!. It’s a four-year tradition that everyone...
vicksburgnews.com
School starts Friday for VWSD
School is back in session for the Vicksburg-Warren School District on Friday, Aug. 5. Below are the school hours for elementary, middle, high schools and the River City Early College Program:. Elementary prekindergarten-6th grade. Drop off: 7:25 a.m. School begins: 7:55 a.m. Dismissal: 2:40 p.m. Middle 7-8 grade. Drop off:...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
School supplies giveaway held at Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment. The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card. Organizers say back to school events like these are so important […]
WLBT
Hinds County names new undersheriff
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff. Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. “I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones....
JSU’s Day of Giving surpasses $500K goal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) has exceeded their $500,000 Day of Giving Goal, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The university hosted their 8th annual JSU Day of Giving on Friday, July 29, which was themed as “1877: For Thee Culture.” The virtual event was held for JSU alumni, students, […]
WAPT
Several locations host back to school supply giveaways, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. — With students going back to the classroom, several back to school events have been planned for the weekend. Shady Grove M.B. Church will host a school supplies, vaccines and boosters event from 10 a.m. to noon. New Vineyard Church will host a back to school bash...
WLBT
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
Restaurants taking hit from Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city. The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses. Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are […]
Vicksburg Post
LATER, GATOR: Warren County Sheriff, MDWFP remove alligator from Bovina swimming pool
A 911 call came in just after 10 a.m. Friday, alerting local authorities to a threatening impostor: a 6-foot-long alligator in a swimming pool on Boundary Line Road in the Bovina community. Homeowner Sissy Hudson said the day started like any other. She’d let her two dogs out of the...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg’s soil has many useful qualities
Did you know that the loess soil in Vicksburg has unique characteristics?. According to the National Military Park Service website, loess soils covered and shaped most of the landscape in our community. During the Pleistocene Ice Age, glaciers in Canada and the northern United States of America would grind onto the bedrock and other debris to create a “flour-like” soil. Then the finely gradated soil was washed down the Mississippi River as the glaciers melted and dispersed onto flood plains.
