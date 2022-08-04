Woman killed, three others injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed and three of her relatives were injured after a shooting Thursday at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Stonebrook Apartments, located in the 300 block of Hickory Trace Drive.

Metro police reported Saniya Lofton, 19, was shot and killed by Shaquavius Moore.

Moore, 24, was taken into custody in Cheatham County in relation to the shooting. He was charged with one count criminal homicide for the death of Lofton and four counts of attempted homicide.

According to a release, Moore was staying at the apartment complex with his four-year-old nephew and the toddler’s 22-year-old mother. The 22-year-old woman was moving out with help from her 36-year-old cousin and her three children, according to Metro police. When Moore returned to the apartment Thursday afternoon to collect his belongings, investigators believe an altercation began among those inside.

The 22-year-old mother of Moore’s nephew was injured, as well as her 36-year-old cousin and one of the 36-year-old’s 16-year-old sons. The other 16-year-old son escaped the shooting by jumping out of a second story window. All four were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive. The 4-year-old was uninjured.

Cheatham County authorities tell News 2 Moore was taken into custody at a Dollar General store on Maxey Road where he called authorities.

Moore admitted to shooting in the apartment, according to Metro police. He claimed the gunfire was in self-defense.

Lofton, the third of the 36-year-old’s children present, was pronounced dead at the scene.

