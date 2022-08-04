ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman killed, three others injured in South Nashville shooting

By Brittney Baird, Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djCf2_0h5HqrBA00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed and three of her relatives were injured after a shooting Thursday at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Stonebrook Apartments, located in the 300 block of Hickory Trace Drive.

3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms

Metro police reported Saniya Lofton, 19, was shot and killed by Shaquavius Moore.

Moore, 24, was taken into custody in Cheatham County in relation to the shooting. He was charged with one count criminal homicide for the death of Lofton and four counts of attempted homicide.

According to a release, Moore was staying at the apartment complex with his four-year-old nephew and the toddler’s 22-year-old mother. The 22-year-old woman was moving out with help from her 36-year-old cousin and her three children, according to Metro police. When Moore returned to the apartment Thursday afternoon to collect his belongings, investigators believe an altercation began among those inside.

The 22-year-old mother of Moore’s nephew was injured, as well as her 36-year-old cousin and one of the 36-year-old’s 16-year-old sons. The other 16-year-old son escaped the shooting by jumping out of a second story window. All four were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive. The 4-year-old was uninjured.

Cheatham County authorities tell News 2 Moore was taken into custody at a Dollar General store on Maxey Road where he called authorities.

Moore admitted to shooting in the apartment, according to Metro police. He claimed the gunfire was in self-defense.

Lofton, the third of the 36-year-old’s children present, was pronounced dead at the scene.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Man fatally shot and left in apartment complex parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives are investigating leads into the fatal shooting of a man Friday evening. MNPD told 33-year-old Timothy M. Hodge, who was killed in the parking lot outside the K building of Knollcrest Apartments, 3301 Creekwood Drive. The incident was reported at 6:17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Southeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle fatal crash in Southeast Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The crash happened around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Wallace Road after a car drove into another parked truck in front of a house.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Driver dies after colliding with two other moving vehicles in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A three-car crash in Antioch left one person dead.A deadly accident occurred on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday when the driver of an Nissan Altima crossed into a lane hitting a Toyota Prius, then returned to its lane and hit a Toyota Venza, according to Metro Nashville police.The driver of the Altima died after being taken to the hospital. The medical examiner is working to identify him.The driver of the Prius went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, say police. The occupants of the Venza were uninjured.Toxicology tests are being conducted on the driver of the Altima to determine if impairment is a factor in the crash. Police say there were no signs of intoxication on part of the other parties involved.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Middle Tennessee#Firearms#Violent Crime#Stonebrook Apartments#Dollar General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy