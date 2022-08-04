ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Police: No injuries after shots fired at Mall of America

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7Ov9_0h5Hql8200
Mall of America lockdown: The north entrance to the Mall Of America can be seen in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America was placed on lockdown late Thursday afternoon after shots were fired at the suburban Minneapolis shopping center, police confirmed. No victim was found, and police are searching for a suspect.

The mall, located in Bloomington -- the largest shopping center in North America -- tweeted on its official Twitter account that there was a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space.”

Update 9:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 4: At a news conference Thursday evening, the Bloomington Police Department said the shooting was “an isolated incident” and that there was no threat to the public.

Bloomington police Chief Booker Hodges said the shooting occurred after two groups of men began fighting near a cash register at a Nike store, KSTP-TV reported. One of the men took out a weapon and began firing, police said.

There were no injuries and no one is in custody, Hodges said.

“Please turn yourself in,” Hodges said in a message directed toward the suspects. “But should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will not stop until we lock you up.”

Original report: The Bloomington Police Department confirmed at 5:40 p.m. CDT that shots were fired inside the mall and that a suspect fled on foot, KARE-TV reported. The department initially tweeted that “numerous officers” were at the scene.

Police said the scene has been secured, according to the television station. Police added that the mall would close after the lockdown was lifted.

Ava Malloy, an employee at Air Traffic Toys in the mall, told KARE-TV by telephone that “I turned off the lights and everyone’s huddled behind something.”

“We were working with customers and then all of a sudden there were people running in the store,” Macy’s employee Brenda Wachello told the television station via telephone during the lockdown. “And then people were saying, ‘There’s a shooter.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#The Mall Of America#Nike#Kstp Tv#Orig
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
123K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy