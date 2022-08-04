Recap: Clayton Kershaw Leaves With Back Injury, But Dodgers Sweep Giants

Read on dodgerblue.com
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts & Trea Turner Confused By Giants’ Jarlin García
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their road trip with a 5-3 win that completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers a decided lead with a go-ahead three-run homer off Giants starter Jakob Junis. It was Betts’ team-leading 25th home run of the season.
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas ‘Didn’t Feel Like Anyone Could Stop Me’ On Stolen Base In MLB Debut
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas made his long-anticipated MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night and helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory. Vargas batted seventh as the designated hitter and roped an RBI double at 106 mph in his first at-bat to put L.A. up 1-0 in the second inning. He then went on to steal third base on the first pitch after his extra-base hit.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitting From Swing Adjustments
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 7-1 road trip against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, and received contributions throughout from Max Muncy as he tries to rebound from a slow start to the season. Muncy hit a home run on Monday, which was the 18th of his...
FOX Sports
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
FOX Sports
Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead
San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
dodgerblue.com
How To Watch The Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live by SportsNet LA, MLB Network, and can be streamed from the MLB.TV game feed. It can also be listened to on AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio. The Los Angeles Dodgers have encouraged fans...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 18 Of 19 Picks From 2022 MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed 18 of their 19 selections in the 2022 MLB Draft by the deadline last week, along with adding six undrafted players to the organization. The 2022 Dodgers draft was headlined by taking Dalton Rushing out of the University of Louisville in the second round (40th overall pick). Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino believes Rushing has the ability to stick at catcher, but also enough athleticism to change positions if needed.
Nick Pratto on First MLB Walk-Off Home Run: ‘Hard to Beat It'
The Royals' rookie loved being able to enjoy his big moment in front of the home crowd.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Giants Start Due To Lower Back Pain
Clayton Kershaw exited his start on Thursday due to what the Los Angeles Dodgers have initially diagnosed as lower back pain. Signs of trouble surfaced on Kershaw’s penultimate warmup pitch for the bottom of the fifth inning. He gingerly threw another before signaling to the dugout that he needed to be removed from the game.
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Started Dodgers Celebration Of Tapping Head After Hit
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrations for home runs and hits have varied over the years, and this season has seen two different iterations thanks in large part to Hanser Alberto and Trea Turner taking on the lead. After a win in May, Alberto explained the shaka sign — or “hang loose”...
Kyle Gibson dominates Nationals in Phillies’ victory
J.T. Realmuto homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson tossed eight strong innings to lift the
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Blocked Out Juan Soto Trade Rumors
Shockwaves were sent through MLB last month when it was reported the Washington Nationals were open to trading Juan Soto ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline after he rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. It isn’t often that a player of Soto’s caliber becomes available, and several teams lined...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Reyes Moronta Recalled, Clayton Kershaw Placed On Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with low back pain and recalled Reyes Moronta prior to the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday. The Dodgers additionally activated Chris Taylor off the IL and optioned James Outman. Kershaw left his start Thursday...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts & Trea Turner Homer In Sweep Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, backed by home runs from Mookie Betts and Trea Turner in a 5-3 win. L.A. took an early 1-0 lead when Max Muncy doubled in the second inning and Gavin Lux drove him in with a two-out single. However, the Giants answered in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer from J.D. Davis, who they just acquired at the trade deadline, to take a 2-1 lead.
