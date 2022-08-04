ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Clayton Kershaw Leaves With Back Injury, But Dodgers Sweep Giants

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 2 days ago
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas ‘Didn’t Feel Like Anyone Could Stop Me’ On Stolen Base In MLB Debut

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas made his long-anticipated MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night and helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory. Vargas batted seventh as the designated hitter and roped an RBI double at 106 mph in his first at-bat to put L.A. up 1-0 in the second inning. He then went on to steal third base on the first pitch after his extra-base hit.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitting From Swing Adjustments

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 7-1 road trip against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, and received contributions throughout from Max Muncy as he tries to rebound from a slow start to the season. Muncy hit a home run on Monday, which was the 18th of his...
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto sitting on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will take a seat after Max Muncy was named Saturday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 89 batted balls this season, Alberto has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a...
Clayton Kershaw
Brandon Belt
Gabe Kapler
Mookie Betts
Trea Turner
Max Muncy
Gavin Lux
Homer
Cody Bellinger
Craig Kimbrel
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
dodgerblue.com

How To Watch The Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium

The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live by SportsNet LA, MLB Network, and can be streamed from the MLB.TV game feed. It can also be listened to on AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio. The Los Angeles Dodgers have encouraged fans...
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 18 Of 19 Picks From 2022 MLB Draft

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed 18 of their 19 selections in the 2022 MLB Draft by the deadline last week, along with adding six undrafted players to the organization. The 2022 Dodgers draft was headlined by taking Dalton Rushing out of the University of Louisville in the second round (40th overall pick). Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino believes Rushing has the ability to stick at catcher, but also enough athleticism to change positions if needed.
#Back Injury#Brooklyn Dodgers#Dodgers Sweep Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#Si#Rbi
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Giants Start Due To Lower Back Pain

Clayton Kershaw exited his start on Thursday due to what the Los Angeles Dodgers have initially diagnosed as lower back pain. Signs of trouble surfaced on Kershaw’s penultimate warmup pitch for the bottom of the fifth inning. He gingerly threw another before signaling to the dugout that he needed to be removed from the game.
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Started Dodgers Celebration Of Tapping Head After Hit

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrations for home runs and hits have varied over the years, and this season has seen two different iterations thanks in large part to Hanser Alberto and Trea Turner taking on the lead. After a win in May, Alberto explained the shaka sign — or “hang loose”...
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Blocked Out Juan Soto Trade Rumors

Shockwaves were sent through MLB last month when it was reported the Washington Nationals were open to trading Juan Soto ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline after he rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension. It isn’t often that a player of Soto’s caliber becomes available, and several teams lined...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts & Trea Turner Homer In Sweep Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, backed by home runs from Mookie Betts and Trea Turner in a 5-3 win. L.A. took an early 1-0 lead when Max Muncy doubled in the second inning and Gavin Lux drove him in with a two-out single. However, the Giants answered in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run homer from J.D. Davis, who they just acquired at the trade deadline, to take a 2-1 lead.
