Recap: Clayton Kershaw Leaves With Back Injury, But Dodgers Sweep Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed 18 of their 19 selections in the 2022 MLB Draft by the deadline last week, along with adding six undrafted players to the organization. The 2022 Dodgers draft was headlined by taking Dalton Rushing out of the University of Louisville in the second round (40th overall pick). Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino believes Rushing has the ability to stick at catcher, but also enough athleticism to change positions if needed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO