Read on www.wkrg.com
Related
WKRG
More storms tomorrow with an unsettled pattern ahead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had quieter weather today with a few showers and storms, but more wet weather is expected over the next week. Storms will wind down with a few clouds sticking around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures to today topping out in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but rain chances will jump to 50 percent. More scattered storms will be possible throughout the day, but rain chances will drop off by the later evening hours. There is a low risk for rip currents for Sunday, but this will increase to a moderate risk for the start of the work week. Be sure to take it easy if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!
WKRG
Storms move inland throughout the day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We started this morning already seeing scattered showers and storms along the coastline. More storms will be possible throughout the day today with more moving inland by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Overnight low’s will be similar to this past evening: very seasonable in the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies lingering in the area.
Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic
A tropical disturbance moving into the Atlantic could become a tropical storm next week.
WKRG
Summertime storms continue; Temps running close to normal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms continue on the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern looks to roll on into the end of the work week. Isolated storms will begin diminishing after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain with a stray shower or storm possible overnight mainly near the coast. Expect a seasonable night with lows fall into the lower and middle 70s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRG
TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
Dauphin Island named one of ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island was selected as one of 13 ‘best hidden beaches across the U.S.’ in a Fodor’s Travel report, a travel guide. Among the 13 beaches highlighted, Dauphin Island was the only beach in Alabama and one of three in the southeast including Crescent Beach in Sarasota, Fla. and Shell […]
WPMI
I-10 overhead sign removal next week, expect nightly closures
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Sunday there will be multiple ramp closures on I-10. ALDOT will be removing multiple overhead signs and replacing them with temporary signage. There are several reasons the signs that they're removing will not be replaced with permanent overhead signs. What could be seen as the first visible signs the new I-10 bridge is coming will begin this weekend. Aldot is expecting nightly road closures on I-10 for the removal of 3 overhead signs.
nomadlawyer.org
Mobile : 7 Best & Fun Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama
There’s no lack of entertainment options in Mobile, Alabama. From outdoor activities like hiking and biking to museums that explore the African and Native American community, there’s something for every visitor. The Crescent Theater, for example, features plush reclining seats and snacks. In addition to regular movies, the Crescent also hosts live theater acts. If you’re looking for a fun and unique evening out, the Crescent is the place for you. Here, you can see everything from a classic to a new release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
WALA-TV FOX10
More than two a day: Accidents jam overloaded Bayway, Wallace Tunnel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As traffic volumes on the overloaded Interstate 10 Bayway and Wallace Tunnel have increased, so too have accidents. Data from the Alabama Department of Transportation show wrecks are both frequent and increasingly common. In 2010, ALDOT recorded 32 crashes at the tunnel. By last year, that number was nearly 10 times higher – 317. Most were two-vehicle accidents.
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
WPMI
I-10 ramp closures August 7-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Next week ALDOT anticipates nightly lane/ramp closures on Interstate 10 in Mobile for the removal of 3 overhead signs. The locations and nights are listed below:. Sundav August 7.2022 and if necessary Monday August 8. 2022 - from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-10 Eastbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beer shortage? Pensacola breweries speak on the potential due to a carbon dioxide contamination
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Breweries across the nation could see their carbon dioxide tank shipments arriving later and later, due to a contamination in Mississippi at one of the largest gas production hubs. “When I first heard about it, it was from our CO2 supplier saying that their could be some issues in the supply […]
WALA-TV FOX10
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Oyster Day! While most folks eat them “raw” -- there are countless ways to enjoy them. FOX 10′s Lee Peck stopped by a local downtown favorite --- where “Oyster” is their middle name. On any given day --...
WALA-TV FOX10
The 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta makes a splash at Cooper Riverside Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta made a splash at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning. Families from all over watched as thousands of their “adopted” rubber ducks were dropped into the Mobile River. A sea of yellow could be seen as the ducks...
thebamabuzz.com
Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope
Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
‘Get Down’: Mobile’s Mardi Gras music video released
The music video for Mobile's Mardi Gras video has just been released.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian injured in hit and run in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit and run accident in downtown Mobile. According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, a 60-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg at the corner of Government Street and South Scott Street. Officials said the driver never stopped.
WALA-TV FOX10
First Friday Art Walk in Fairhope attracts people near and far
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Streets were packed in downtown Fairhope Friday night with many people coming out for August’s edition of First Friday Art Walk. Right outside the Eastern Shore Art Center, a three-piece orchestra greeted everyone as they walked in. A few streets down, even more vendors were set up.
Comments / 0