Brunswick teen remembered with butterfly release
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story
Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend of seven years.
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.
Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association president says understaffing in department is major concern
CLEVELAND — Overloaded, overworked and understaffed. That's what Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association President Jeff Follmer says they're up against during what's been a violent year thus far. "Our homicide units, our detective bureau, our sex crime units, domestic violence all getting overloaded with cases, and this plays a lot...
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
Lorain, Westlake head to Lakewood for first football scrimmage
Slowly but surely, the pieces are coming together for Lorain and Westlake’s football teams. Aug. 6, both teams headed out to First Federal Lakewood Stadium for their first scrimmage. The Demons and Rangers provided two types of playstyles for the Titans, which Titans coach Damion Creel thought was useful...
New Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond goes one-on-one with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — A day after his conversation with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell sat with the city's new police chief Wayne Drummond for a one-on-one interview on Thursday. Dornat A. “Wayne” Drummond was tapped as Cleveland's interim police chief in December, replacing the...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Sand Fest, Lakewood Arts Festival and Trap Karaoke
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7
Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
4-year-old Maple Heights boy writes inspiring book about his liver transplant
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — In all ways, 4-year-old J'ior Princeton is a typical little boy who likes bugs, has a little trouble sitting for interviews, and a passion for singing songs from kids' shows. But what you may not know about this brave little boy, is the mighty fight...
Bail Project employee settles lawsuit with Cleveland for $30,000 over arrest during May 30 riots
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Bail Project employee who accused Cleveland police of arresting him without probable cause twice in one day in the aftermath of the May 30, 2020, riots settled his lawsuit with the city for $30,000. Anthony Body, a former member of the city’s Community Police Commission,...
Mystery surrounds high-paid city of Cleveland worker suddenly gone: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found mystery surrounding a Cleveland city employee hired at more than $100,000 a year to work part-time.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Iconic Lake County Snoopy unites Concord Twp. neighbors
The Snoopy and Woodstock cutouts atop an iconic red dog house have sat at Route 84 and Prouty Rd for more than 50 years.
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
