ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com

Tents line Detroit Avenue for 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45th annual Lakewood Arts Festival is underway on Detroit Avenue today, taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival features over 160 artists from across the country practicing all types of fine arts and crafts such as painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, jewelry and more.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain, Westlake head to Lakewood for first football scrimmage

Slowly but surely, the pieces are coming together for Lorain and Westlake’s football teams. Aug. 6, both teams headed out to First Federal Lakewood Stadium for their first scrimmage. The Demons and Rangers provided two types of playstyles for the Titans, which Titans coach Damion Creel thought was useful...
WESTLAKE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Auxiliary Bishop#Catholic Diocese#The Catholic Diocese Of
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Meet the Machines’ at Legacy Village Aug. 7

Hawken School’s “Meet the Machines” event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Legacy Village at 25001 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. The event encourages children to meet and explore construction equipment, emergency and service vehicles and machines of all makes and sizes. The...
LYNDHURST, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy