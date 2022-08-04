Police nab three suspects after car chase

A chase by police Wednesday resulted in the arrest of three suspects — and the seizure of nearly 20.8 ounces of marijuana and a firearm — after focused patrols in the area of Cokey Apartments in Southeast Rocky Mount in response to recent complaints about criminal activity.

Dominque Macklin-Cooper, 20, Tazion Baines, 19, and Jaquan Wilkins, 19, were arrested after the pursuit went into the Meadowbrook area, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Thursday in a news release.

According to Jackson, the police department’s narcotics unit conducted the focused patrols and, as a result, officers saw a driver of a black Jeep leaving the Cokey Apartments’ parking lot driving carelessly and recklessly.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to halt for the blue lights and sirens, Jackson said.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and three suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle in the 1700 block of Lynne Avenue, Jackson said.

Officers continued to chase the suspects and were able to take them into custody, Jackson said.

Macklin-Cooper is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of illegal drugs, felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer and careless and reckless driving, Jackson said.

Bond for Macklin-Cooper was set at $20,000, secured, Jackson said.

Baines is charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer, Jackson said.

Bond for Baines was set at $1,000, unsecured, Jackson said.

In North Carolina, an unsecured bond means an accused person does not have to pay the amount of the bond to avoid being placed in jail.

Wilkins was charged with resisting a public officer and was released, Jackson said.