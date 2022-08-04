ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farson, WY

Western Wyoming Beverages Encourages Fairgoers to “Decide to Ride”

ROCK SPRINGS – To encourage attendees to celebrate responsibly, Western Wyoming Beverages is partnering with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the Sweetwater County Events Complex, Uber and Sweetwater County taxi companies to encourage consumers to ‘Decide to Ride’ and not drink and drive when heading home from Wyoming’s Big Show this year.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Todd, Rio, Babe & Billy

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Todd.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Free Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Professional Office Careers training starts soon!. Training includes office administration skills in a variety of fields, including medical, industry, local small businesses, and more. Climb will match you with a job that fits your interests, strengths, and priorities—and continue to provide support...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Green River Police Department Celebrating National Night Out August 13

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department is gearing up to celebrate National Night Out on Saturday, August 13. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions, said GRPD Public Information Officer Jamie Green.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9944, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court. Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9945,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rock Springs Mayor Charged with Misconduct, Conflict of Interest

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has been charged with five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, according to records obtained from the Sweetwater County Circuit Court. All six counts are considered misdemeanors, and the charging documents were served after a two-year...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

