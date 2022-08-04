GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department is gearing up to celebrate National Night Out on Saturday, August 13. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions, said GRPD Public Information Officer Jamie Green.

