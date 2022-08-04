ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County looking to prevent future crimes through Threat Management program

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – With Collier County Schools set to return next week, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office shared an exclusive look with NBC2 into their “Threat Management” program, a part of their Real-Time Operations Center initiative.

“The program is one-hundred percent focused on crime prevention. We are trying to stop crimes before they happen,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

The program, started in 2019 as part of a pilot program aimed at reducing crime in Collier County, focused on utilizing technology to prevent crimes before they are committed.

“We are identifying potential threats in real-time, and making sure those threats are dealt with as quickly as possible,” said Sheriff Rambosk.

24/7 video surveillance on more than 100 traffic intersection cameras, artificial intelligence, and a fleet of drones provide low-risk law enforcement methods that consistently assist officers in the field.

“Our entire team hopes to be a model for other areas to follow we want to be the standard,” said Sheriff Rambosk.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk was joined by Republican Congressional Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who represents most of Collier County in Florida’s 25th district.

“Collier County is a role model. We are working on legislation in Washington about protecting our school and this area needs to be what we look at as a success,” said Diaz-Balart.

Diaz-Balart commended the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for their reduction in crime, citing numerous reports of fewer violent offenses.

The Congressman has been actively campaigning for heightened school security measures on Capitol Hill, and plans to use the Collier County Sheriff’s Office plan as a model for future bill development.

“Our kids in Collier County are safe. Parents need to know that,” said Diaz-Balart.

Collier Collier begins their new school year on Wednesday, August 10th.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

