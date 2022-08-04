ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos improve throughout training camp

By Bruce Haertl
CENTENNIAL, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The fourth straight day of work, under a searing sun, in pads — what’s not to like?

“I like practicing in pads,” running back Javonte Williams said. “It’s better to hit the holes with.”

It seemed to bring out the best in the Denver Broncos, who might have had their best practice in the eight days of training camp so far.

In classic head coach tradition, Nathaniel Hackett said he’d have to defer to the video, but he did say, “I think we’ve gotten better every day out here. It’s a really good day when you can celebrate dynamic plays from both units.”

Both sides had their moments.

Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick’s spot

Quarterback Russell Wilson had 70 yards to go with time winding down in a two-minute drill and was looking at third and 15 to keep the drive going. He completed consecutive passes to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, then a long one down the left sideline to wide receiver Courtland Sutton to set up a go-ahead touchdown.

“It’s growing,” Sutton said of his rhythm with Wilson. “The more we continue to work, the better our understanding of each other becomes.”

Defensively, there was one takeaway and there could have been another-neither against Wilson, so everyone walks away happy. The Broncos will practice in shells on Friday, before donning the pads again on Saturday as they finish six straight days of work.

Next Thursday they’ll hold a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys before hosting them in the exhibition opener two days later.

