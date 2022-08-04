ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing 3-month-old from La Grande

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is searching for a missing baby who could be in danger. According to DHS, 3-month-old Oakley Miller disappeared from La Grande on Wednesday with his mother, McKinzie Simonis. They may still be in the area, possibly staying at a hotel.
LA GRANDE, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
KATU.com

Crews recover body of climber who died in fall on Mt. Hood in March

GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — A climber who died in a fall while summiting Mt. Hood back in March was recovered from the mountain on Saturday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Pradnya Mohite, 34, of Issaquah, Washington was trying to summit Mt. Hood with her climbing partner, 50-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland General Electric#Baby Boy#Police
KATU.com

Amid crime, small businesses still struggle in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's piling on for some local business owners -- the pandemic and now having to survive break-ins. The owner of Hello India on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 35th Avenue says thieves broke in a few weeks ago, taking all of her electronics, cash, alcohol, serving trays, and even the to-go boxes.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Suspected arrested in deadly hit-run of bicyclist in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. A security guard found the bicyclist, a man, in an alley near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street on Wednesday. Police were called and determined the bicyclist was dead.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy