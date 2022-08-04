Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

Read on katu.com
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PPB: Early morning shooting in East Columbia Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PPB says they're investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.
KATU.com
Search crews see several heat-related rescue calls on Oregon trails
Summer hiking season is a busy time for search & rescue teams, and they warn of possible safety issues – especially with the hot summer weather. Last week, emergency crews responded to three rescues in a day, and saw many more throughout the week. On Saturday, Corbett Fire rescued...
KATU.com
PGE employee's sharp eyes and ears leads police to find missing baby
PORTLAND, Ore. — A PGE employee recognized the truck at a vacant home and heard a baby cry. The actions of that employee helped Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz track down Kanon Zee who, shortly after being born a few weeks ago, disappeared with his parents from a hospital.
kptv.com
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing 3-month-old from La Grande
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is searching for a missing baby who could be in danger. According to DHS, 3-month-old Oakley Miller disappeared from La Grande on Wednesday with his mother, McKinzie Simonis. They may still be in the area, possibly staying at a hotel.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
KATU.com
Crews recover body of climber who died in fall on Mt. Hood in March
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — A climber who died in a fall while summiting Mt. Hood back in March was recovered from the mountain on Saturday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Pradnya Mohite, 34, of Issaquah, Washington was trying to summit Mt. Hood with her climbing partner, 50-year-old...
KATU.com
Amid crime, small businesses still struggle in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's piling on for some local business owners -- the pandemic and now having to survive break-ins. The owner of Hello India on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 35th Avenue says thieves broke in a few weeks ago, taking all of her electronics, cash, alcohol, serving trays, and even the to-go boxes.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
opb.org
Man accused of killing prominent Portland anti-fascist confessed to police, prosecutors say
A man who had long denied his role in the death of a well-known anti-fascist demonstrator confessed to police that he was driving the vehicle that struck and killed the man in the late hours of Oct. 11, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Newborn believed to be in danger found after reported missing from Portland
A newborn infant, who was believed to be in danger after he was reported missing from Portland, was found on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.
kptv.com
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
KATU.com
LOPD asks public to help find missing Lake Oswego man
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing Lake Oswego man. Maximilien Rafia, 42, was last seen on Tuesday in Oregon City. If you know anyone with information about his whereabouts authorities ask you to call Lake Oswego Police Department at (503) 635-0238.
kptv.com
Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
KATU.com
Milwaukie Tri-Met MAX crash injures 3, cause still under investigation
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Tri-Met MAX train crashed in Milwaukie Friday morning. Clackamas Fire says the train struck the end of the line barricade at the Southeast Park Avenue station. TriMet says three riders were on the train at the time. The crash injured two of the riders and...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
KATU.com
Suspected arrested in deadly hit-run of bicyclist in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. A security guard found the bicyclist, a man, in an alley near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Division Street on Wednesday. Police were called and determined the bicyclist was dead.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Portland believed to be in danger
A Portland teen who was reported missing on Monday is believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
