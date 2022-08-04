The Prescott Curley Wolves held its media day on its home field at 9:00 a.m. sharp as the team posed for pictures and the coaching staff were available for questions. After the complete varsity team, including groupings by class, were complete and the junior team and cheerleaders were posing, Coach Brian Glass told me the varsity team had had a good summer. With the exception of Colton Arnold, who will be healing for at least a month more from an ankle injury, and a couple hamstring pulls, the injury bug has not stung the Wolves.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO