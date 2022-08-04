Read on www.kolotv.com
Markleeville Road Closure Impacts Town After Flash Flood
This is the third year in a row the small town of Markleeville has had to respond to emergencies outside of their control: First the pandemic, then the Tamarack Fire and now flash flooding. On Saturday, they held a town meeting to discuss where they're at now. According to Caltrans...
Flash flood watch remains in place for parts of Northern California
A flash flood watch remains in place across parts of the Sierra for Thursday. Flash flooding occurred along Highway 89 in Markleeville on Wednesday afternoon, and this spot could get hit once again. The best location for storms will be along and near Highway 395. Watch the full forecast in...
Area Flash Flood Watch Continues
Showers and thunderstorms will be with us Thursday and Friday each afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous lightning and flash flooding. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly...
Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months
Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89
Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
Markleeville digs out, readies for more flash flooding
MARKLEEVILLE, Ca. (KOLO) -Wednesday was a day residents of this small Sierra town had been both half expecting and dreading for the past year. Last July the surrounding mountainsides were literally on fire threatening the town itself. Markleeville survived, but the possibility of heavy rains falling on the barren slopes left by the Tamarack Fire has worried people here ever since.
Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -9:15 P.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Reno reported the Reno Tahoe International Airport received 1.22 inches of rain on Wednesday, more than the rest of 2022 combined. The heavy downpour left streets flooded around the Reno area. Rock Boulevard where it goes underneath the railroad...
Alpine County highway and road cleanups ongoing after burn scar-area storm
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — State Route 89 in Alpine County, just north of Markleeville, remained closed Thursday night after amudslide sent debris onto the highway and caused damage. A nearly three-mile portion of the highway between Turtle Rock County Park Road and Montgomery Street in Markleeville is blocked in both...
Parts of the Sierra pummeled by downpours during Flash Flood Warning, Advisory
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Markleeville was pummeled by rain during a Flash Flood Warning and Advisory from the National Weather Service. According NWS meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf, the area saw a total of roughly two to 2 1/4 inches of rain in two hours. He said there were points that saw rain at the rate of half an inch every 10 minutes and some short bursts of 3 inches per hour.
New video shows damage caused by flash floods along SR-89
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday. The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to […]
Major flooding hit parts of Alpine County; Highway 89 closed due to flood impacts
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — The Markleeville area of Alpine County on Wednesday faced what the National Weather Service described as a particularly dangerous situation because of severe flooding and impacts. A flash flood emergency was issued until 7:30 p.m. for the Tamarack Fire burn scar area, which includes Markleeville and...
Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
Markleeville woman's home flooded after storm sweeps through area
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — A Markleeville woman's home was devastated by a flurry of rain and flooding that swept through the area. As roads in Markleeville were getting covered in mud, Marie Bravo's home sustained heavy damages during the Flash Flood Warning in the area. Her basement, seven feet below...
