Reno, NV

2news.com

Markleeville Road Closure Impacts Town After Flash Flood

This is the third year in a row the small town of Markleeville has had to respond to emergencies outside of their control: First the pandemic, then the Tamarack Fire and now flash flooding. On Saturday, they held a town meeting to discuss where they're at now. According to Caltrans...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
2news.com

Area Flash Flood Watch Continues

Showers and thunderstorms will be with us Thursday and Friday each afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous lightning and flash flooding. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months

Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
RENO, NV
mymotherlode.com

Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89

Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Markleeville digs out, readies for more flash flooding

MARKLEEVILLE, Ca. (KOLO) -Wednesday was a day residents of this small Sierra town had been both half expecting and dreading for the past year. Last July the surrounding mountainsides were literally on fire threatening the town itself. Markleeville survived, but the possibility of heavy rains falling on the barren slopes left by the Tamarack Fire has worried people here ever since.
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno gets more rain Wednesday night than the rest of 2022

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -9:15 P.M. UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Reno reported the Reno Tahoe International Airport received 1.22 inches of rain on Wednesday, more than the rest of 2022 combined. The heavy downpour left streets flooded around the Reno area. Rock Boulevard where it goes underneath the railroad...
RENO, NV
ABC10

Parts of the Sierra pummeled by downpours during Flash Flood Warning, Advisory

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Markleeville was pummeled by rain during a Flash Flood Warning and Advisory from the National Weather Service. According NWS meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf, the area saw a total of roughly two to 2 1/4 inches of rain in two hours. He said there were points that saw rain at the rate of half an inch every 10 minutes and some short bursts of 3 inches per hour.
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
FOX40

New video shows damage caused by flash floods along SR-89

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday. The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to […]
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe likely to fall below natural rim by mid-October

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chief Deputy Water Master Dave Wathen provided an update on the state of the region’s water supplies during this week’s First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum hosted by the North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce. The amount of water in Lake Tahoe will likely drop...
TAHOE CITY, CA
Record-Courier

Markleevile businesses open but suffering

A couple of old-timers were sitting at the bar in J Marklee Toll Station when a woman walked in and asked if they had food. They were out of onion rings, but they could get her a burger. Down the street, at the Cutthroat a small group of Alpine County...
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Lake Tahoe-area fire station shuts down over bat infestation

NEW WASHOE CITY, Nev. — A bat infestation has forced a Lake Tahoe-area fire station to be shut down – again. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said this is the second time in seven years that they have had to close because of bats. The station sits...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown temporarily closes due to water damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday afternoon, there were roads under water and drivers rescued from their cars as thunderstorms moved through the area. All that heavy down pour, forced Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown to close its doors temporarily due to wet ceilings and floors. “We walked into the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Crews call off search for man who fell into Truckee River

Crews with the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District searched for a man who fell into the Truckee River Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorostkar Park. Officials say two people were floating on innertubes downstream when at...
RENO, NV

