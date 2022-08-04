ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday. At the meeting, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-0 to direct City Attorney Atleen Kaur to investigate all legal courses of action against Tribar for their recent chemical spill.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday

(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 in custody after attempting to cross US border on St. Clair River

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people trying to cross the U.S. border on the St. Clair River near Algonac during a human smuggling attempt were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. On Tuesday at around 3 a.m., dispatch with Border Patrol monitoring video surveillance...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Delays in firearm FBI background checks prompt calls for change

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In metro Detroit and across the country, gun shops often face delays when running FBI background checks. It's something now prompting calls for change. At Action Impact Firearms & Training Center in Eastpointe, customer Justin Baldrige has come to appreciate the steps taken to prevent...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms

LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens. Once on the scene, officers were unable to locate anyone connected to the incident. Minutes later, at...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

