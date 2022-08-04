Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Concours d'Elegance will celebrate American car culture in Detroit this year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Concours d’Elegance is honoring the Motor City by moving the event this year to Detroit. It is a high-class celebration of the most high performing and elite automobiles. For years, it has been held at the beautiful St. John's Hotel and Golf Course in Plymouth.
16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Belle Isle to Eight Mile, a wide range of events took place across the city to mark the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. "The whole point is to show Detroit in a really good light," said Mark Loeb, Director, Belle Isle Art Fair. Loeb...
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall. “1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”. Marshall is...
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday. At the meeting, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-0 to direct City Attorney Atleen Kaur to investigate all legal courses of action against Tribar for their recent chemical spill.
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
EGLE releases test results from spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in Huron River
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has released test results from nine surface water samples taken downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium. Officials are now saying all nine water samples from Wednesday have come back negative showing no detectable presence of hexavalent...
More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday
(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
3 in custody after attempting to cross US border on St. Clair River
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people trying to cross the U.S. border on the St. Clair River near Algonac during a human smuggling attempt were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. On Tuesday at around 3 a.m., dispatch with Border Patrol monitoring video surveillance...
Police looking for suspect in Detroit bank robbery
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help with finding a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened July 29 at around 11:45 a.m. on Telegraph Road near 7 Mile. The Detroit Police Department says the suspected walked into the bank and showed a note that...
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Delays in firearm FBI background checks prompt calls for change
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In metro Detroit and across the country, gun shops often face delays when running FBI background checks. It's something now prompting calls for change. At Action Impact Firearms & Training Center in Eastpointe, customer Justin Baldrige has come to appreciate the steps taken to prevent...
Updated: 5 people shot, one dead after mass shooting on Detroit’s Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm five people were shot and one person has died in connection to a mass shooting Saturday morning on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s Eastside. Detroit police were dispatched Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m. to a home on Saratoga Street and...
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens. Once on the scene, officers were unable to locate anyone connected to the incident. Minutes later, at...
Running from the law: Drivers fleeing from police have quadrupled in recent years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a national problem plaguing our local police departments: a growing number of drivers, deciding not to stop when an officer is attempting to pull them over. “Just in our last quarter from April to June, we had a 61% increase in people that have...
Southgate man charged in connection with shooting death, disappearance of wife
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Gil Vega, 44, for the fatal shooting of his wife, 43, both of Southgate. Vega has been charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm in connection to his wife’s death. His wife was...
