As Sikhs mark tragic anniversary, study shows violence against them rising

erienewsnow.com
'Not welcome here': Protests already planned as community groups rally in opposition to RNC
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- As Milwaukee was named to host the 2024 Republican National Convention Friday, Aug. 5, advocates say the city will greatly benefit from tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of millions of dollars coming in. But critics are sounding the alarm, saying those benefits will not impact...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
From Germany to Washington County, local centenarian leaves rich legacy
August 6, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Hildegard Schoenauer achieved the title of centenarian when she turned 100 years in June of 2022. A native of Speyer, Germany, Schoenauer came to the U.S. in 1951 when she was 29 years old. Born in a hospital in Germany in...
CBS 58
'The police department is well prepared': Law enforcement will amp up security for 2024 RNC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement agencies in Milwaukee have two years to develop security plans for the Republican National Convention (RNC), and it's never too early to start. With tens of thousands of visitors expected in Milwaukee, law enforcement says it'll be all hands on deck deploying officers from...
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
spectrumnews1.com
German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Oklahoma crash; driver cited for OWI
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 near 43rd and Oklahoma. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a driver rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at the red light. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
milwaukeerecord.com
We ate all 8 of Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 Sporkies finalists
Three words: Wisconsin State Fair. Starting yesterday and running through August 14, the annual celebration of all things Wisconsin is offering up oodles of entertainment, a variety of animals, stands to buy novelty T-shirts, rides for folks of all ages, and much more. Oh, and there’s food! Yes, a dizzying and/or worrying cornucopia of bizarre foods is once again available for purchase, satisfying even the most exotic on-a-stick taste buds.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Pedestrian shot with 'splat gun'
9:15 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the area of North West Barstow Street and Bank Street reported she was walking with someone and they felt a stinging on their backs, possibly from a “splat gun.” A suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area. Read the full...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | The man behind the dahlias at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Parishioners at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 1025 S. Seventh Avenue in West Bend, WI are treated to a special sight before Mass as Rick Taetsch’s dahlia garden is in bloom. “There are over 400,000 different varieties of dahlias,” said Taetsch as he was busy...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
Second baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo
A Facebook post from the zoo says a second baby giraffe was born on Thursday to Ziggy and Baha. The calf, whose gender was not announced, was born at 12:20 p.m. and standing by 1:05 p.m.
