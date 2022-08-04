Huh takes big leap off bubble with career-best 61 at Wyndham

An opening quadruple-bogey 8 helped Joohyung "Tom" Kim make history Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old stepped up to the par-4 first to begin his round and pulled his drive onto the lip of a fairway bunker. Then, with 104 yards to the hole, Kim advanced his approach 32 feet. His third shot went over the green and into the rough, and still 25 feet from the cup. It would take another four tries for Kim to get his ball in the hole.

