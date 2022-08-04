How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?

Read on www.thewrap.com
‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else
Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
purewow.com
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
Collider
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
That Big ‘Sandman’ Battle in Episode 4 Raises a Big Thematic Question for Each Character
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Netflix’s “The Sandman,” Episode 4 “A Hope in Hell”. Throughout much of Netflix’s series adaptation of “The Sandman,” the show argues that nightmares, and the fear and immorality that haunt them, are more common and representative of humanity than anything else. Yet in the show’s fourth episode, “A Hope in Hell,” a counterargument that encapsulates “Sandman’s” central theme is delivered in ambitiously creative fashion.
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
‘Luck’ Review: Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg Enliven Apple TV+’s Sweet, Familiar Animated Feature
Sam Greenfield (voiced by Hadestown’s Eva Noblezada) might just be the world’s unluckiest person. The 18-year-old protagonist of Apple TV+ and Skydance Animation’s wholesome film Luck is an expert in poor timing, unhappy accidents and minor disasters. (Sometimes major ones, too). Random objects fall on her head, she slips and trips, and almost everything she touches breaks. Despite her general misfortune, Sam is a perennial optimist — a woman who prefers to look on the brighter side. Luck tells the story of how Sam momentarily comes into better fortunes, loses that opportunity and sets out to find it again. If Apple’s extensive...
Keanu Reeves to Lead Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’
Hulu’s long-gestating “Devil in the White City,” which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers, has found its star in Keanu Reeves. This marks the first major U.S. TV role for Reeves, who is primarily known for blockbuster films such as “The Matrix” franchise and most recently, the “John Wick” films.
‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Review: Paramount+ Revival Series Is Comedy Comfort Food
When we last left Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated teenage miscreants from Highland, Texas who dominated MTV for much of the ’90s, they were plunked down in 2022, thanks to the wormhole that powered the sci-fi plotting of June’s Paramount+ movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head,” a nominal follow-up to that movie and de facto ninth season of the TV show that inspired it, makes no specific mention of this — though based on some small technological details (and the streaming content they consume), the boys have indeed remained in our time. In the first two episodes of this new season, it doesn’t look much different from their time. Beavis and Butt-Head have a tendency to mold their environment in their image. Or are they just so timelessly American that surprisingly little adaptation is necessary? Are we in the same collective stasis as two incessantly snickering morons in the same old Metallica and AC/DC t-shirts?
Polygon
The biggest questions we have for The Sandman season 2
We’ve gotten a lot out of season 1 of The Sandman: Dream losing and then regaining his powers; a diner episode that will linger in your mind long after the Netflix autoplay; a whole thing about a Vortex, her brother, and the missing sentient parts of the Dreaming that swirl around her. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot of details to keep track of, even if you did read the comics.
The Ringer
What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘The Sandman’
In 1987, Neil Gaiman received a call from an editor at DC Comics named Karen Berger. At the time, the British writer was not yet the massive name that he is today, and he was still new to the comics medium. Gaiman had a background in journalism, and he had previously pitched a number of projects to Berger, including a miniseries called Black Orchid and a series featuring John Constantine, along with several others that involved little-known title characters that Gaiman thought could be fun to try to rescue from creative limbo. Since many of the proposals were centered on characters who were already either involved in ongoing series or were in the process of being developed by other writers, DC decided that Black Orchid made the most sense for Gaiman. Soon after, Gaiman got to work on the three-issue series with Berger and artist Dave McKean, whom Gaiman had collaborated with on his first work, Violent Cases.
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
How Netflix's The Sandman brought the scariest issue of Neil Gaiman's comic to screen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of Netflix's The Sandman, "24/7." The Sandman is not primarily a horror series. Over the course of 75 issues, writer Neil Gaiman used his protagonist — Morpheus, the king of dreams — to explore all manner of stories, from fairytales to historical fiction. But The Sandman did get very scary, especially in its early run. The sixth issue in particular might be the scariest horror comic ever published.
‘The Sandman’ Review: A Stunning Slow Burn of a Netflix Series
Netflix's 'The Sandman' takes a fascinating premise and builds on it, weaving multiple stories together to bring viewers a captivating season of television.
thedigitalfix.com
The best A24 movies – from The Witch to Moonlight
What are the best A24 movies? Since launching in 2012, A24 has become a mark of quality. If you see that logo, you can be sure you’re seering of the best movies of the last decade. So many modern classics have been produced by the studio, from a number of notable first-time directors.
Magical Elves Co-CEOs Talk Pushing ‘to Be First to the Party’ in Breaking Reality TV Ground
Office With a View: Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon tell TheWrap they sent ”everybody else looking for their [own] ‘Nailed It!'“. Magical Elves is an unscripted powerhouse that just banked eight Emmy nominations to add to its tally of 42 overall since launching in 2001. They’re the production company behind “Nailed It!,” the addictive Netflix show where so-so bakers attempt to recreate daunting desserts, and the long-running Bravo culinary competition “Top Chef,” which is gearing up for Season 20.
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
"The Flintstones" Rocks as a Classic Animated TV Series
As a huge fan of the classic TV show, Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1966) one would think my favorite episode of The Flintstones (ABC, 1960-1996) would be the one, titled, "Samantha," in which a stone-age Sam and Darrin (featuring the real-life voices of Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York) make a one-time appearance as Fred and Wilma's (Alan Reed and Jean Vander Pyl) new next-store neighbors. Though this is a fine Bewitched side-sequel (and Wilma makes a credible quasi-Mrs. Kravitz), it must stand apart for me in comparison to other Flintstones fragments. (In fact, I would prefer to view this concrete Sam-segment of The Flintstones as an illustrated time-travel episode of Bewitched.)
Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective
Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
spoilertv.com
The Sandman - Episode 1.1: Sleep of the Just - Review
The long awaited The Sandman dropped season one today on Netflix. Showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy, Party of Five) co-wrote “Sleep of the Just” with the comic creator and writer Neil Gaiman and David S Goyer (Blade, Constantine, Flash Forward) who had originally been working on a movie adaptation. I liked the episode (and I’m a fan of the comic), but Heinberg’s credits didn’t initially inspire me with confidence. The episode was directed by Mike Barker, whose other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Outlander, and Broadchurch – a pretty terrific resume!
