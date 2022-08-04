Water quality swimming advisory issued for Hatteras village beach near ORV Ramp 55

Read on islandfreepress.org
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
Missing boater on Pamlico Sound, North Carolina, found safe
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — UPDATE: A boater who went missing on the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina Tuesday evening was found safe, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Buxton resident John Hess, 38, was identified as the missing boater. He was found ashore in Rodanthe Thursday morning. The Coast Guard...
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
towndock.net
Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022
Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
thecoastlandtimes.com
Volunteer crews battle Salvo structure fire
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, multiple 911 calls to Dare Central sent the Chicamacomico Banks volunteer firefighters to Duck Village Outfitters on NC 12 in Salvo. When the first ladder truck arrived, firefighters encountered heavy fire at the back of the building at 26889 NC 12. The fire extended into the interior of the building.
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
coastalreview.org
Nags Head approves resolution on unfilled beach holes
In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing the death of an 18-year-old boy that...
islandfreepress.org
Ocracoke Fig Festival starts today through Saturday
The 9th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival begins tomorrow afternoon (Aug. 4) with a sold out dinner with guest Restaurateur and Chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Chef Ricky was recently named the 2022 James Beard Foundation “Best Chef in the Southeast.” He will judge the Fish ‘n’...
ocracokeobserver.com
WOVV to raffle golf cart
Ocracoke’s community radio station WOVV 90.1 FM is raffling off a customized golf cart as a fundraiser. The winning ticket for the 2022 EZ-Go Valor 4 48V electric cart in electric blue will be drawn at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and announced on air. Tickets are $10 each...
carolinacoastonline.com
Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in Kill Devil Hills
Lifeguards injured in the fire were taken to the hospital and the other lifeguards in the home were able to escape safely.
outerbanksvoice.com
August 5 is First Friday in Downtown Manteo
This First Friday (August 5) in downtown Manteo is going to be really special! Check out what we have happening this month. – We have Outside! Exploring Color, Patterns and Beauty in Nature: Rosalia Torres-Weiner Solo Exhibition opening in our Vault Gallery. Come by and meet Rosalia and view her vibrant artwork.
islandfreepress.org
UPDATE: Fire at Salvo surf shop on Wednesday night extinguished; Residents unharmed
THURSDAY UPDATE: A fire that occurred at the Duck Village Outfitters in Salvo on Wednesday, August 3, was extinguished overnight, and the residents and employees of the unoccupied structure were unharmed, according to a recently launched GoFundMe campaign for the building’s owners, Bob and Tanya Hovey, as well as the residents living above the store.
carolinacoastonline.com
Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims
ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
obxtoday.com
KDH Fire Department responds to structure fire early Friday morning
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the rear decks of the home in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard early Friday morning at 1:04 a.m. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments also responded to the incident. The Kill...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
obxtoday.com
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree...
