Hatteras, NC

Water quality swimming advisory issued for Hatteras village beach near ORV Ramp 55

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Hatteras, NC
Lifestyle
City
Hatteras, NC
towndock.net

Carolyn Ann Reversing in the Harbor | August 6, 2022

Fishing Trawler Carolyn Ann in Oriental Harbor this morning. After finishing unloading her catch at the Garland Fulcher docks, the trawler navigated out of the spot and reversed through the harbor to the end of the docks. (Click for the big view and more pictures of the trawler.)
ORIENTAL, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Volunteer crews battle Salvo structure fire

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, multiple 911 calls to Dare Central sent the Chicamacomico Banks volunteer firefighters to Duck Village Outfitters on NC 12 in Salvo. When the first ladder truck arrived, firefighters encountered heavy fire at the back of the building at 26889 NC 12. The fire extended into the interior of the building.
SALVO, NC
WITN

Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
#Swimming#Water Quality#Bacteria#Diseases#General Health#Chns
coastalreview.org

Nags Head approves resolution on unfilled beach holes

In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing the death of an 18-year-old boy that...
NAGS HEAD, NC
islandfreepress.org

Ocracoke Fig Festival starts today through Saturday

The 9th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival begins tomorrow afternoon (Aug. 4) with a sold out dinner with guest Restaurateur and Chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Chef Ricky was recently named the 2022 James Beard Foundation “Best Chef in the Southeast.” He will judge the Fish ‘n’...
OCRACOKE, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

WOVV to raffle golf cart

Ocracoke’s community radio station WOVV 90.1 FM is raffling off a customized golf cart as a fundraiser. The winning ticket for the 2022 EZ-Go Valor 4 48V electric cart in electric blue will be drawn at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and announced on air. Tickets are $10 each...
OCRACOKE, NC
Lifestyle
Health
EPA
outerbanksvoice.com

August 5 is First Friday in Downtown Manteo

This First Friday (August 5) in downtown Manteo is going to be really special! Check out what we have happening this month. – We have Outside! Exploring Color, Patterns and Beauty in Nature: Rosalia Torres-Weiner Solo Exhibition opening in our Vault Gallery. Come by and meet Rosalia and view her vibrant artwork.
MANTEO, NC
islandfreepress.org

UPDATE: Fire at Salvo surf shop on Wednesday night extinguished; Residents unharmed

THURSDAY UPDATE: A fire that occurred at the Duck Village Outfitters in Salvo on Wednesday, August 3, was extinguished overnight, and the residents and employees of the unoccupied structure were unharmed, according to a recently launched GoFundMe campaign for the building’s owners, Bob and Tanya Hovey, as well as the residents living above the store.
SALVO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Down East creeks off Atlantic named for plane crash victims

ATLANTIC — Six creeks off Atlantic now have special names,. Family and friends gathered together in June to post signs on the waterways to memorialize their loved ones. The creeks are named for Stephanie Fulcher, Hunter Parks, Jonathan “Kole” McInnis, Jacob “Jake” Taylor, Noah Styron and Michael “Daily” Shepherd.
ATLANTIC, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
DARE COUNTY, NC

