Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Substitute teacher requirements loosened ahead of new school year
For the second time in two years, Missouri has loosened substitute teacher requirements to combat a statewide shortage.
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
(AP) – Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe
NDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. The...
FOX2Now
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri’s biggest sneaker and clothing convention. The Greater Sneaker Society hosted this event at the Bud Dome Saturday, August 6, from noon to 6 p.m. It was there where hundreds of attendees bought, sold, and traded items like sneakers, clothing, hats, exotic snacks, rugs, and more from 150 of the Midwest’s best resellers.
Mr. Rogers once took the Missouri KKK to court – and won
Mr. Rogers said racism and bigotry were not welcomed in his neighborhood. The U.S. court system agreed.
New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024
A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system.
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed to 60 credit hours.
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
Mobile tribute to fallen officers visits Clayton
The 2021 edition of the "End of Watch - Ride to Remember" made a stop at St. Louis County Police Headquarters on Friday. The 40-foot trailer displays the names and faces of the 608 members of the law enforcement community that died in the line of duty in 2021.
Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake’s victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer...
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
Minnesota jury rules pharmacist who denied woman morning after pill didn’t violate her rights
(The Hill) — A jury in Minnesota ruled on Friday that a pharmacist did not commit discrimination when he did not fill an emergency contraception prescription for a woman after her prior contraceptive method failed, according to the gender advocacy group Gender Justice. A jury in Aitkin County found...
Conservative caucus likely expands in Missouri Senate after GOP primary wins
Candidates expected to align with the conservative caucus in the Missouri Senate had a good night on Tuesday, winning primaries in three open seats and knocking off one incumbent. The victories likely mean the caucus — which has quarreled with GOP leadership and used procedural roadblocks to grind the chamber...
Late-night snack run leads Missouri man to $100K scratchers prize
DEXTER, Mo. – One man’s late-night snack run led him to a $100,000 prize on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner went out to grab some food and made a stop at a Murphy Oil gas station in Dexter, Missouri, to cash in a different winning Lottery ticket.
GOP Senate candidate won’t back Trump in 2024: ‘I hope he doesn’t run’
(The Hill) – The Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado said on Friday that he hopes neither President Biden nor former President Trump runs for president in 2024. “As far as Trump’s concerned, I hope he doesn’t run,” Joe O’Dea said on “The Ross Kaminsky Show” radio program. “I don’t want to see him as president.”
Man pleads guilty to two murders in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two people. Jeffrey Tod, 56, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He shot and killed Deandre Moore on December 10, 2018 and Alvern Linzie on January 11, 2019. Both murders were committed in the car of the victim while on Tod’s driveway at his home on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.
