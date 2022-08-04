Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

Read on www.wctv.tv
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways From Tallahassee – Leadership In Turbulent Times
Ubiquitous on cable news channels and documentaries, historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin is the go-to gal for seasoned and reasoned commentary on Presidents past. The Pulitzer Prize winner will appear at Florida State University on Sept. 12, speaking on “Leadership in Turbulent Times: An Evening with Doris Kearns Goodwin.” Her appearance is part of the Strengthening American Democracy lecture series, sponsored by FSU’s Institute of Politics (IOP@FSU) in collaboration with Opening Nights.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch Tallahassee, FL– 20 Top Locations
Are you intending your following impressive food expedition yet you do not understand where to go simply?. Tallahassee in Florida deserves taking a look at. The resources city of the state is not just a prominent visitor location as a result of its attractive parks as well as historical structures.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Joey Lamar: The Need for Affordable Housing is Ignored
Joey Lamar joined the Steve Stewart show on July 14, 2022, to discuss his campaign for the county commission seat three and other hot topics of the day. Lamar was born and raised in Atlanta and came to Tallahassee in 2020 from North Dakota to begin a new position as the sports director for local news station WCTV.
tallahasseereports.com
Leon County Commission Candidate Damon Victor Addresses North Monroe Issues
On July 12, Damon Victor who is running for the Leon County Commission District 3, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show. Victor has lived in Tallahassee for 35 years and over the last year he has become increasingly frustrated with “some of the decisions being made” by elected officials.
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
Omega Lamplighters welcomes new classes
It was big day for those at Omega Lamplighters in Tallahassee. The organization welcomed three new classes to their program that provides mentorship to Leon County youth.
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
'Combs and Crowns Kids Day' set to take place on August 6
"Combs and Crowns Kids Day" is set to take place on August 6, assisting in preparing children and teens for the upcoming school year within the Tallahassee community.
WCTV
LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
WCTV
Tallahassee animal shelters struggle with overcrowding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Animal Services Center is seeing an increase in pets being brought in and surrendered. It’s a trend being reported around the country and the exact opposite of what shelters are hoping to accomplish. Our WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with the center about...
WCTV
Antique Boat Show and Auction sails into another year
TPD Chief Lawrence Revell speaks out after the man who murdered Officer Fariello gets indicted. The Tallahassee Police Department feels some relief after the indictment against the man that murdered Officer Christopher Fariello. ‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album. Updated: Aug. 6,...
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 7
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Mayor John Dailey files complaint against political opponent Kristin Dozier
Dailey filed a complaint to the Florida Elections Commission claiming Dozier’s campaign is dark money driven.
Tomahawk Nation
Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State
Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
Two People From Atlanta Arrested In Florida Doller General Counterfeit Cash Spend
Two people have been arrested after one of them tried to spend counterfeit cash at a Dollar General store. According to investigators, on Tuesday a deputy was alerted by a store clerk at a local Dollar General store in Gadsden County, that a woman was
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, August 6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several showers and thunderstorms swept through the viewing area this afternoon. A few more showers will give way to partly cloudy skies tonight, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 70′s. More of the same is in the forecast for Sunday. A mix of...
Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland joins ABC 27 Sunrise team
Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland comes to Tallahassee from KPAX in Missoula, Montana where she was the Chief Meteorologist.
theadvocate.com
5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. explains why he chose LSU over Florida State and Alabama
Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to play football at LSU on Saturday. "I'm from Baton Rouge, so the question was really: 'Why not LSU?'" Sampson Jr. said. Sampson is the No. 3 overall recruit in Louisiana and No. 4 wide receiver nationally, according to...
Kids from Leon County to receive shoes thanks to Shoes 4 School campaign
Thousands of Leon County kids will soon have new shoes for school and it's all free; thanks to Family Worship and Praise Center's "Shoes 4 School" annual giveaway at the Tucker Center.
