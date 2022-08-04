ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Yardbarker

Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp

The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
The Spun

Bengals Tight End Carted Off The Field On Thursday

Whenever a player is carted off the field in training camp, fans immediately hold their breath. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample was just taken back to the locker room on a cart during practice. According to Jungle Roar Podcast's Mike Petraglia, it appeared that Sample tweaked his left knee.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8

The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
