ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
FOX Sports
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Yardbarker
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
Bengals Tight End Carted Off The Field On Thursday
Whenever a player is carted off the field in training camp, fans immediately hold their breath. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample was just taken back to the locker room on a cart during practice. According to Jungle Roar Podcast's Mike Petraglia, it appeared that Sample tweaked his left knee.
Dolphins Camp Day 12: McDaniel Highlights
Checking out the key points of head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before Miami Dolphins practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex
Texans & Rockets Coaches Share View on Analytics
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and Rockets coach Stephen Silas share a common bond over the use of analytics.
Time to Schein: Football is BACK with the Raiders Versus the Jaguars!
Adam Schein shares his expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders this season and believes they have a chance to be a top-four team in the AFC.
Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8
The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
Nick Pratto on First MLB Walk-Off Home Run: ‘Hard to Beat It'
The Royals' rookie loved being able to enjoy his big moment in front of the home crowd.
thecomeback.com
Josh McDaniels explains playing both Josh Jacobs and Zamir White in Raiders’ preseason game
Normally, most NFL teams aren’t willing to risk either playing their starters in preseason, either sitting them entirely or only letting them play in one or two series. But that’s not the case for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who has a different take on his running backs playing in the preseason.
NFL・
Bucs’ joint sessions with Dolphins will resemble ‘normal practices,’ Todd Bowles says
TAMPA — When the Bucs and Dolphins get together for joint practices next week in Tampa, the sessions will be conducted “like normal practices,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said. They’ll just have another team involved, with the units spread across two fields. “We’ll have...
