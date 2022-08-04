Appleton’s Mile of Music going the full mile in 2022

Read on www.wbay.com
Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since Thursday, free, live music has been filling the air throughout the downtown Appleton area for Mile of Music, now in its 9th year. Mile 9 is officially back at full capacity for the first time since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: Artists showcase talent at Appleton's Mile of Music
The first batch moves in this evening and continues into Sunday morning. Mile of Music is back in full capacity for the first time since 2019!. "When you play for the Green Bay Packers a lot of doors open up... when you win a Super Bowl... ALL doors open up..."
NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
Many choices on the Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The sights weren’t to be missed and the sounds couldn’t be missed in downtown Appleton as Mile of Music kicked off its four-day weekend. The music festival draws up-and-coming musicians from across the country and now from across the Big Pond with its first performing from the U.K.
Rock band BoDeans to play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday
The Rock band BoDeans will play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday. The band was originally formed in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1983.
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute
FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: On Call for Life in Casco
CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - As the population ages, the need for emergency medical responders is on the rise. In rural communities, it’s a challenge for volunteer fire departments struggling to recruit. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Casco where residents are in good hands. Founded in...
Staff Shortages to Close Green Bay Pool Early
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A staffing shortage is cutting summer short at a Green Bay pool. City officials say the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day of operation this year will be Friday, Aug. 5. While the Resch Aquatic Center is closed, the Joannes Aquatic Center on E....
SMALL TOWNS: Volunteer EMS Group saving lives in Kewaunee County
CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) - As our population continues to age, the need for emergency medical responders is on the rise. But in rural communities, that can be a challenge, especially with many volunteer fire departments struggling to recruit. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Casco, where residents are...
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc
2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
UPDATE: WIS 76 back open in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared. The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
