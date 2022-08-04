ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1EZB_0h5Hm5ch00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district.

“It’s a privilege to prepare the schools for the upcoming year so that our students have the best possible high school experience,’’ said Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Reese Thompson. “While summer is shorter today than it was 30 years ago, we managed to refresh the campuses so that they are clean and inviting when school starts again next week."

Roughly 72% of construction within the 50 classroom/administration building at the district's oldest campus, Santa Maria High School, is complete, according to Director of Support Services Gary Wuitschick.

Painting, stucco, concrete, and other work are still underway.

"The new building will help ease the congestion on Camino Colegio near the front entrance. It will also create permanent classrooms and eliminate nearly all portable classrooms," said district spokesman Kenny Klein.

The three-story building will face Morrison Avenue and include visitor parking and a bell tower, Klein said, adding that the building's architectural design will complement the older buildings.

The new structure is funded by Measure H, which was approved by voters in 2016, dollars and costs about $59 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXgJe_0h5Hm5ch00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzILE_0h5Hm5ch00

The five-phase Righetti High School Modernization that started in July 2021 is about 59% complete, and work is expected to be finished by June 2023, according to Klein. Crews finished phase three, the southside 200s and 300s, in early August. That work included the library, band, choir rooms, and regular classrooms.

"The 21st-century upgrades feature moveable whiteboard walls, mounted big screen monitors with the capacity to display from the teacher’s tablet, desks, and chairs on wheels that separate easily into different arrangements and other learning aids," Klein said.

The fourth phase will focus on the eastside buildings.

The cost of this project is about $15 million and is also paid for through Measure H dollars.

Work is also finishing up on a new maintenance shop near the senior parking lot on the southwest part of the campus. The shop will replace an old facility that was demolished to make room for the recently-completed three-story building, Klein said.

At Pioneer Valley High School, tennis courts were resurfaced, two portable roofs were replaced, 12 classrooms received new carpeting, and new weight room equipment and flooring were installed.

Additional computer tables and wiring were installed at the Mark Richardson CTE and Agricultural Farm in order to accommodate increased enrollment in the metal forming and machining shop.

A teacher workroom at Delta High School was converted to office spaces as additional student support services have been added.

The Maintenance and Operations Department cleaned, repaired, and updated 800,000 square feet of classroom and support space as well as 110 acres of grounds and play space districtwide, Klein said.

The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment

This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Lompoc Record

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work#School District#Southside High School#Transportation#Measure H
Paso Robles Daily News

City appoints new public works director

City has also established a new standalone utilities department. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed a new director of public works and has established a new utilities department. Freda Berman was selected to replace Christopher Alakel as Public Works Director after an internal recruitment. Alakel will head the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles POA Purchases Its First Fair Animal

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Officer Association (POA) headed to the California Mid-State Fairgrounds early on July 30 to bid at their first auction for a fair animal project. POA officers congratulated second-year 4-H member Zoe Davis on being their first California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock auction...
PASO ROBLES, CA
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Acre Brush Fire on Glen Annie

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a slow-growing brush fire on Glen Annie Road in Goleta. At 2:14 p.m. Thursday, the fire department received a report of a fire in the 1700 block of N. Glen Annie Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found workers in the area,...
GOLETA, CA
kprl.com

Structure Fire in Paso 08.04.2022

Did you see all the smoke over the south end of Paso Robles late yesterday morning? Three units of a multifamily residential structure caught fire near second and Olive. At the scene of the fire yesterday, Battalion Chief Jay Enns tells KPRL six units were seriously damaged or destroyed. The Red Cross is working to find those displaced residents new places to live.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy