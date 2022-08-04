ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Classroom Teachers’ Association posts Amazon wish lists, asks community for supplies

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Classroom Teachers’ Association (TCTA) is helping make sure teachers have what they need this school year, and they’re asking for the community to help, too.

On the TCTA Facebook page, there’s a post where teachers are posting their Amazon wish lists.

With inflation and a teacher shortage, teachers are like families scrambling to find supplies and get the support they need.

Shawna Mott-Wright said this is the first year for the teacher Amazon wish list initiative. It’s not limited to just Tulsa Public School teachers, other teachers welcomed to add their wish lists, too.

The annual TCTA “Give and Grab” even is coming up. Where TCTA has their own wish list as well as retired teachers or those who left the business donate their supplies for new teachers to get for free. That event is August 13 and again on August 27.

