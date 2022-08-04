ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD State Conference Youth and College NAACP looking to make more connections for change

By Anissa Lopez
WMDT.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas

DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salisbury, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
Salisbury, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager

Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Youth#Md State Conference Youth
WMDT.com

Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness

OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application window open for Maryland child care program funding

(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
mocoshow.com

Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November

Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

TidalHealth Crisis Center opens in Salisbury, presenting an alternative to the ER for those in mental distress

SALISBURY,Md- A new alternative to the emergency room for those with mental health issues is now up and running in Salisbury. TidalHealth’s brand new Crisis Center opened its doors Thurdsay afternoon, and will offer on sight care from psychiatrists and medical staff to those in mental health crisis, as well as the ability to refer patients to outside care.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes

BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy