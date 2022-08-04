MD State Conference Youth and College NAACP looking to make more connections for change

Read on www.wmdt.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
New legislation houses permanent substitute teachers in Delaware high needs schools
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney’s signature will provide more workforce support for school districts across the first state. House Bill 315 is now law, establishing $2 million in grant funding to house permanent substitute teachers at high needs schools. After seeing many leave the field due to retirement...
Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, federal officials announce $22.9 million grant to expand Maryland’s offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager
Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
“It just really feels great:” Unity day event brings community together, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. -The VFW Wicomico Post 10159’s Unity Day made a long-awaited return Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell us they were happy to bring the event back as it had been on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees of all ages got the chance to shop with local vendors and...
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness
OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
Application window open for Maryland child care program funding
(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Delaware Government launches marketing campaign, signing bonuses to help fill 400+ vacancies across agencies
DOVER, Del.-The Delaware Government is launching a new ad campaign and pay bump as the state looks to fill over 400 vacancies in positions across the government. In the campaign — the state is pushing the fact that many positions now offer competitive salaries, benefits, and flexible schedules compared to private sector positions.
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd
In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
TidalHealth Crisis Center opens in Salisbury, presenting an alternative to the ER for those in mental distress
SALISBURY,Md- A new alternative to the emergency room for those with mental health issues is now up and running in Salisbury. TidalHealth’s brand new Crisis Center opened its doors Thurdsay afternoon, and will offer on sight care from psychiatrists and medical staff to those in mental health crisis, as well as the ability to refer patients to outside care.
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Back To School Bash serves as supplies drive, fun event for whole family
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host its first-ever Back to School Bash later this month, sponsored by AmeriGroup. To get in you’ll need to purchase a $10 wristband which will allow you access to a full range of games, food vendors, and music.
Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex County Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Sussex County Councilman is speaking out, demanding that thousands of dollars in taxpayer money be returned to the county after he learned that it went to fund a local museum that flies the confederate flag. Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer is calling out his colleague,...
